How to Make a Cardboard Pyramid

Whether you're making an Egyptian desert diorama or you want to decorate your room with models of the wonders of the world, making a cardboard pyramid is a fun, easy, hands-on project for children of any age. You can summon the magic of the ancient Egyptians and create replicas that will amaze your teachers and friends. Read the steps listed below and learn about how you can make a cardboard pyramid of your own.

What you'll need:

Advertisement

Piece of thin cardboard

Pencil

Ruler

Sand

Tape

Glue

Spoon

Bowl

Here's what to do:

Lay down a mat or piece of paper on your workspace to make sure that you don't make a mess. Measure and draw four equal triangles on the thin cardboard, using a pencil and ruler. Remember that the larger your triangles, the bigger your pyramid will be. Cut the triangles using your scissors. Tape the triangles together in the shape of a pyramid. One piece will be the base of the pyramids and the other three pieces will be the sides. You may also print and cut out a pyramid template to create the model of the pyramid. Create the pyramid by making folds along the dotted lines and taping the sides where indicated [source: Nelson ]. Cover the sides of the pyramid with glue. Put some sand in a bowl, and use a spoon to sprinkle it on the glue on the sides of the pyramid. Be sure to evenly coat all sides [source: DLTK ]. Allow the glue to dry thoroughly before moving the pyramid. This will prevent sand from falling off.

May you be as successful making your pyramids as King Tut!