Ultimate Guide to Recycled Pants Crafts

Ever outgrow a pair of pants, but just don't have the heart to give them away? Or maybe there's a pair that's been hanging out in the back of your closet for so long that current trends have left them behind, even though you can't seem to do that just yet. It's an inevitable aspect of life that many items of clothes are meant to spend only a few short years in your closet. Luckily, there are ways to hold on to those treasured trousers and use them for other means in your life.
Recycled pants crafts have been a common trend for arts and crafts lovers for a while now, but the need to recycle a favored piece of clothing is now becoming a more common occurrence for the average person. In the recent boom in sustainability and recycling, using old clothes to make unique items has hit the market and spawned numerous advocacy groups.
Creating new items out of recycled clothing is smart and economical since the cost doesn't go much beyond your time, as you've already got the materials in your possession [source: Daniels]. Though you might find your time limited, in a struggling economy, finding new uses for recycled clothes can be very worthwhile.
Who needs a fancy pillow that costs $100? And why spend double that amount on a Gucci purse? With simple and quick steps, you can turn your favorite old pants into a new pillow or purse that will fit your personal style. The best part is that when somebody asks you where you bought it, you can reply with a simple, "It's an original, one-of-a-kind by a new designer."
Take off those slacks and get ready to craft -- read on to learn how to make a recycled pants pillow.
