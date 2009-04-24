Ultimate Guide to Recycled Pants Crafts

So your favorite trousers are no longer trendy, or maybe you've outgrown that perfect pair of pedal pushers. Either way, you have a spare pair of pants that you bought because you loved the feel of the fabric or its bold design. Instead of trashing those cherished chinos, try this.

A common craft that can be created from recycled pants is pillows, and depending on the style of pillow you are looking for, pants can be the perfect material.

Advertisement

While pants pillows can be created in a variety of shapes and sizes using all sorts of materials, you don't need to be an expert or have advanced tools to create some basic, square pillows successfully. All you need are the pants, some matching thread, scissors, a sewing machine and some polyester fiber filling or chopped foam.

To make a square pants pillow, first decide how big you want your pillows to be. Cut two even squares from the fabric, leaving a half-inch (1.3 cm) margin around the size of the pillow for the seams. Align the fabric squares on top of each other. Make sure that the sides of each square of fabric you actually want to see when the pillow is finished are facing each other. Think of it like an inside-out pillowcase. Sew around three edges of the squares. Be sure to use a half-inch (1.3 cm) seam allowance, which is the space between the seam and the edge of the fabric. Next, sew only half of the fourth side of the squares -- you need this "hole" to turn the pillow right side out and stuff it. Once you've turned your pillow right side out, start stuffing. Don't try to cram a large wad in all at once, instead insert small clumps and try to blend those clumps together inside the pillow form as you go. The more stuffing you insert, the thicker and harder it will be. Once you've reached the desired level of firmness, hand stitch the rest of the pillow cover closed, and be sure to tie a tough knot that will not come undone [source: Rollins].

Once you have square pillows under your pillow-making belt, you can branch out to shapes that are more creative by using patterns. The process of actually making the pillow will be basically the same. You can also try dressing up your pillows by embroidering designs on the pants fabric or embellishing the fabric with beads or fabric paints.

Now that you have enough throw pillows, you might need something more utilitarian. Continue reading to discover a multi-room use for your pants.

Knit fabrics and slippery materials can be tricky for inexperienced sewers, so beginners should start with simple, cotton fabrics. Also, thinner fabrics and pillows made into complex, geometric shapes should only be attempted if you are comfortable with the pillow pants process [source: Rollins].