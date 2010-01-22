Ultimate Guide to Kids' Wearable Recycled Crafts

If you are looking for a fun and inexpensive way to entertain your kids, crafting can be a great place to start. Crafts give children an opportunity to express their creativity and to relax and decompress -- and to do so in a much more constructive way than by watching TV or playing video games [source: Roberts].
The key to cheap crafting is to choose projects that either use household items you want to get rid of or recycle materials you would normally throw away [source: Roberts]. There are plenty of craft ideas out there that use recycled items, and they can help you teach your kids about the importance of recycling and helping the environment, too [source: Make-Stuff].
Buttons and fabric from old clothing can be used for a variety of crafts, and there are numerous things you can create with a toilet-paper roll or some soft drink can tabs. Some of the best crafts for kids are those that they can wear afterward. From necklaces and earrings to tie-dye shirts and bags, the possibilities are seemingly endless, and the best part is that you can use recycled materials to make them all. If your budget is really tight, make a play date with a group of friends so that your child can socialize and share supplies at the same time.
Once you're ready to turn your trash into treasures, just clean out the house, round up the kids, and get crafting. Check out the next page for some ideas for recycled jewelry crafts that might help you get your creative juices flowing.
