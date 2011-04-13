How to Make a Paper Football

Grab an 8 ½-by-11 sheet of paper. Printer or lined notebook paper work just fine.

Fold the paper in half lengthwise. You have a long skinny rectangle.

Rip or cut the paper along the fold. You now have two strips about four-inches (10-centimeters) wide. Put one strip aside.

Fold one strip of paper in half lengthwise. You have a strip about two-inches (5-centimeters) wide. Crease every fold in this project firmly for a thin football, or lightly for a puffy one.

Fold the top right corner of the strip down toward the left edge, forming a triangle.

Fold the top point of the triangle down along the left edge, over the previous fold, so you again have a triangle.

Fold the top left corner of the strip (which should also be the top left corner of your triangle) down across to the right edge of the paper. You again have a triangle.

Fold the top point of the triangle down along the right edge over the previous fold. You still have a triangle.

Repeat steps 5 through 7 and you should reach the end of the paper strip.

Tuck the extra paper into the "pocket" created from your folding.

Repeat steps 4 through 9 to make a backup football for when you lose the first football.