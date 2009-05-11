How to Turn an Old Dinner Plate into a Wall Clock

" " Looking for an interesting kitchen timepiece? Grab an old dish and use it to make a unique, new clock. iStockphoto/Baris Simsek

You know that old mismatched dinner plate that's hiding in the cupboard? Hide it no more, because there's life left in that plate. All you have to do is give it some time, literally -- by turning it into a wall clock.

You've probably seen a dinner plate wall clock hanging in someone else's kitchen. Not only can you have one too, but you can easily make it yourself. Aside from a drill, which you probably already have, you can get everything else you'll need at your local arts and crafts store. Pick up a battery operated clock mechanism, numbers for the face, a ruler, a protractor, some all-purpose glue, a little sand paper and anything else you might want to personalize your clock, like paint, stencils or decals. If you don't want to hang the clock, you can always buy a small stand for it. Either way you'll have a beautiful conversation piece for you next dinner party.

While building a clock from a fragile dinner plate may seem like a difficult project, most of the hard work has already been done for you. The battery powered clock mechanism is prefabricated so once you screw it together, you're ready to go. Beyond that, your dinner plate clock can be as intricate or as simple as you want; the details are up to you.

If you don't have an old plate stashed somewhere around the house, you can always take a trip to the local thrift store. Most thrift shops will have a wide assortment of plates, and with a little luck, you'll find the perfect platter to match your décor.

Read on to find out how to make your own dinner plate wall clock.