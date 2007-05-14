Free Knitting Patterns for Baby Blankets

" " A ruffled edge is the finishing touch of this lovely houndstooth blanket. Publications International, Ltd.

Worked in crisp, contrasting colors, this blanket is sophisticated as well as cozy and warm. Its simple-to-knit slip-stitch pattern uses only one color yarn per row so you don't have to carry two colors.

Size

Approximately 42x40" (106.5x101.5cm), including ruffle edge

What You'll Need

Yarn: Soft sport weight yarn, 918 yards (839.5m) each in 2 colors

We used: Lion Brand Babysoft (60% acrylic, 40% nylon; 459 yards [420m] per 5oz ball): #100 White (color A), 2 skeins; #184 Melon (color B), 2 skeins

Needles: US size 7 (4.5mm)

Notion: Tapestry needle

Notes: Carry unused yarn loosely along edge; do not cut yarn at end of each color. When slipping stitches, slip as if to purl.

Gauge

22 stitches and 31 rows=40 (10cm) in pattern

Making the Blanket

With color B, cast on 216 stitches very loosely.

Row 1 (right side): Drop color B. Join color A and knit 1, *with yarn in back slip 1 as if to purl, knit 2; repeat from * to last 2 stitches, with yarn in back slip 1 as if to purl, knit 1.

Row 2: With color A, purl.

Row 3: Drop color A, pick up color B, *with yarn in back slip 1 as if to purl, knit 2; repeat from * across row.

Row 4: With color B, purl.

Repeat rows 1-4 until piece measures about 361/2" (92.5 cm) ending with row 4.

Make the Border

Side edge

Using color B, with right side facing pick up and knit 270 stitches evenly spaced across 1 side edge.

Row 1: (Knit 3, purl 2) across row.

Row 2: (Knit 1, knit in front and back of next stitch, purl 3) across row. (324 stitches)

Row 3: (Knit 3, purl 2, purl in front and back of next stitch) across row. (378 stitches)

Row 4: (Knit 3, knit in front and back of next stitch, purl 3) across row. (432 stitches)

Row 5: (Knit 3, purl 4, make 1 purlwise, purl 1) across row. (486 stitches)

Row 6: (Knit 6, purl 3) across row.

Row 7: (Knit 3, purl 6) across row.

Bind off loosely in pattern. Repeat for other side edge.

Bottom edge

Using color B, with right side facing pick up and knit 215 stitches evenly spaced across cast-on edge.

Work rows 1-7 same as for side edge. (Note: Increase rows will have fewer stitches than side edge. You'll increase 43 stitches on each increase row.)

Bind off all stitches loosely in pattern.

Repeat for upper edge across the bind-off edge.

Weave in all yarn ends to wrong side of work.

