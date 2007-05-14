Free Knitting Patterns for Baby Blankets

Free Honeycomb Stroller Blanket Knitting Pattern
Unlike most typical baby blankets, this one features a unique honeycomb pattern. It may look complicated, but the pattern is actually easy enough to master. The blanket's small size, perfect for a stroller or crib, is another welcome feature.
Techniques
Binding off -- BO
Casting on -- CO
Size
Approximately 24x32" (61x81.5cm)
Gauge
19 stitches and 24 rows=4" (10cm) in pattern
What You'll Need
Yarn: Sport weight yarn: about 6oz (170g) each in 3 colors
We used: Bernat Baby Coordinates (75.2% acrylic, 22.2% acetate): Lavender (main color); mint green (color A); peach (color B), 1 ball each
Needles: US size 10 (6mm)
Notion: Tapestry needle
Note: Carry unused yarn loosely along edge; do not cut yarn at end of each color.
Making the Blanket
With color B, cast on 100 stitches very loosely.
Rows 1 and 2: Knit.
Row 3 (right side): With color A, knit 1, with yarn in back slip 2 as if to purl, *knit 6, with yarn in back slip 2 as if to purl**; repeat from * to ** across to last stitch, knit 1.
Row 4: Purl 1, with yarn in front slip 2 as if to purl, *purl 6, with yarn in front slip 2 as if to purl**; repeat from * to ** across row to last stitch, purl 1.
Rows 5-8: Repeat rows 3 and 4 twice more.
Rows 9 and 10: Change to color B; knit.
Row 11: With main color, knit 5, with yarn in back slip 2 as if to purl, *knit 6, with yarn in back slip 2 as if to purl**. Repeat from * to ** across to last 5 stitches; knit 5.
Row 12: Purl 5, with yarn in front slip 2 as if to purl, *purl 6, with yarn in front slip 2 as if to purl**; repeat from * to ** across to last 5 stitches, purl 5.
Rows 13-16: Repeat rows 11 and 12 twice more.
Rows 17-218: Repeat rows 1-16 twelve times; then repeat rows 1-10 once more.
With color B, bind off all stitches very loosely.
Make the Border
Side edge
Using main color, with right side facing pick up 108 stitches evenly spaced across side edge.
Rows 1-5: Work in knit 1, purl 1 ribbing across 108 stitches.
Bind off all stitches very loosely.
Repeat for other side edge.
Lower edge
Using main color, with right side facing working across cast-on edge, pick up 86 stitches evenly spaced across lower edge.
Rows 1-5: Work in knit 1, purl 1 ribbing across 86 stitches.
Bind off all stitches very loosely.
Repeat for upper edge across bound-off edge.
Weave in all yarn ends to wrong side of work.
Contributing designers: Terry Kimbrough, Susan Leitzsch, and Lucie Sinkler.