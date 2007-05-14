Free Knitting Patterns for Baby Blankets

" " Soft, sunny, and comfy -- this blanket is bound to be a hit with your baby.

Of course this blanket can be knit in any color you please, but bright yellow brings an extra spark of joy and light. A pretty textured pattern makes it even livelier. The more you wash this yarn, the softer it gets.

Size

301/2x34" (77.5x86.5cm)

What You'll Need

Yarn: Machine-washable worsted weight yarn, about 800 yards (731.5m)

We used: Plymouth Encore (75% acrylic, 25% wool; 200 yards [183m] per 31/2oz [100g] skein): #215, 4 skeins

Needles: US size 8 (5mm) circular, 29" (73.5cm) long

Notion: Tapestry needle to weave in ends

Gauge

17 stitches and 32 rows=4" (10cm) in garter stitch (knit every row)

Making the Blanket

Cast on 132 stitches.

Rows 1-16: Knit.

Begin pattern:

Row 1 (right side): Knit.

Row 2 (wrong side): Knit 8, (purl 8, knit 4) 9 times, purl 8, knit 8.

Rows 3, 5, 7, 9, and 11: Repeat row 1.

Rows 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12: Repeat row 2.

Rows 13-18: Knit.

Repeat pattern (rows 1-18) 11 times more. Repeat rows 1-12 once more. Knit 16 rows for border.

Bind off, and weave loose ends to wrong side of work. Wash and block.

If you would like a blanket with even more texture and more colors, try our honeycomb stroller blanket pattern on the next page.