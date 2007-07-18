How to Draw Landscapes

Follow our simple step-by-step instructions to learn how to draw landscapes like this Tropical Beach Scene.
Follow our simple step-by-step instructions to learn how to draw landscapes like this Tropical Beach Scene.
Publications International, Ltd.

­­

­

Advertisement

­A majestic waterfall. A charming village. A peaceful mountain stream. With the help of the simple instructions in this article, you can learn to draw some of the most lovely and stunning landscapes in our world. Even if you've never seen some of these landscapes in person, learning to draw them will feel like compiling an album of snapshots.

All you need is a No. 2 pencil, a pencil sharpener, a ruler, and an eraser. Then you can practice drawing a sweltering desert scene, a tumbling waterfall, and a path through snow-covered woods.

Each drawing begins with a few simple shapes printed in red ink. The second step shows the first drawing in black. The new shapes and marks you're going to add appear in red. This shows you how to make step one's drawing look like that in step two. The following steps also show the earlier drawings in black and the new marks and shapes in red.

Draw lightly with your pencil. This makes it easier to erase mistakes and other marks that change slightly in later steps. When you have finished, use a pen or fine felt-tip marker to darken the pencil marks that make up the finished drawing. Then gently erase any remaining pencil marks.

When you complete all the drawings, you will have 16 drawings showing a wide variety of stunning landscapes.

If you wish, you can add color by using crayons or colored pencils or markers. You may want to cut out your drawings and tape or glue them onto colored construction paper. Then you will be able to display your collection of drawings showing all sorts of vivid landscapes. Have fun!

Perfect your drawing skills with these landscapes:­

Advertisement

Contents
  1. How to Draw Wheat Fields
  2. How to Draw Desert Cacti
  3. How to Draw a Tropical Beach Scene
  4. How to Draw a Country Church
  5. How to Draw a Village
  6. How to Draw a Rural Lane
  7. How to Draw an Icy Water Pump
  8. How to Draw a Barn and Pond
  9. How to Draw a Rowboat at a Seawall
  10. How to Draw a Field of Flowers
  11. How to Draw a Mountain Vista
  12. How to Draw a Woodland Trail
  13. How to Draw a Mountain Stream
  14. How to Draw a Waterfall
  15. How to Draw a Cityscape
  16. How to Draw a Harbor Scene

How to Draw Wheat Fields

Learn how to draw this wheat field.

This wheat field presents a serene nature setting. You’ll explore a variety of shapes and lines when learning to draw this landscape.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this wheat field. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a horizon line in the center of the page. In the foreground area, lightly sketch long, narrow ovals slightly narrower at the top than at the bottom. Add stems to the base of each oval with pairs of narrow curving lines. Draw the stems so that they lean in different directions.

Step 2: Draw small ovals with pointed tips inside the outline of the wheat stalks for the wheat kernels. Use a combination of straight and crooked lines to draw a long thin fiber at the point of each seed.

Step 3: Add the sun in about the middle of the sky, midway between the highest wheat tips. Create clouds around the sun with irregular ovals.

Step 4: Shade the base of each kernel of wheat with very short lines. Carefully sketch a large number of vertical, slightly curving lines to show the field of wheat in the background.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. You can almost feel the blazing sun in the desert cacti scene in the next section. Keep reading to learn how to draw it in just four steps.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

Advertisement

How to Draw Desert Cacti

Learn how to draw this desert cacti landscape.
Learn how to draw this desert cacti landscape.

Cactus plants, rocks, sand, sun -- this desert cacti landscape has got it all. Sharpen your drawing skills by learning how to draw this unique landscape.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this desert cacti landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Lightly sketch a line in about the middle of the page for the horizon. At the left, draw a long, pencil-shaped trunk for one cactus. Add four upward-curving branches that are slightly narrower. Then sketch two more cacti, one in the distance and another between the near and far cacti.

Step 2: Sketch in ovals and similar odd shapes for rocks and boulders. Use wavy lines to show mounds in the sand. Draw two more cactus plants using many long, curving ovals. Change the straight horizon line to one that is slightly wavy.

Step 3: Draw long, irregular shapes for clouds. Use part of a circle to show the sun. Above the horizon line, draw an angled and jagged line to show a distant mountain range. Add lines following the shape of the cacti to show their riblike surfaces. Draw a small plant with short, stubby leaves in the right foreground. Add curved lines to the rocks to give them shape.

Step 4: Use diagonal lines to lightly shade the bottoms of the rocks. Shade the stalks of two of the cacti with vertical and mostly diagonal lines.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. Sand, sun, and fun await you in the Tropical Beach Scene in our next section. Keep reading to learn how to draw this landscape in just five steps.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

Advertisement

How to Draw a Tropical Beach Scene

Learn how to draw this tropical beach landscape.
Learn how to draw this tropical beach landscape.

The sun shines and palm trees sway in the breeze in this tropical beach scene. Learning to draw this landscape can be as relaxing as being in it.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this tropical beach landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Place a light horizon line in about the middle of the page. Draw the hull of a sailboat with a long rectangle that has an upturned and sharply pointed end or bow. Make the sail using a triangle with two curved sides and a flat bottom. Draw a second, gently curving line below the boat to represent the shoreline.

Step 2: Shape the trunks of palm trees with two sets of curving lines that taper as they go up. Sketch some rounded shapes on the sandy beach for coconuts and rocks. Show waves near the shoreline with pairs of squiggly lines. Extend each wave with single lines.

Step 3: Sketch in the basic outline for the large leaves at the tops of the palm trees. Add jagged lines near the trees and rocks to give contour to the beach.

Step 4: Give form to the palm leaves with long, jagged lines, as shown. Use a pair of curved lines to make stripes on the boat's sail. Sketch a few more waves on the surface of the sea. Put in short lines on the front surface of the first wave. Add very short lines to the coconuts.

Step 5: Use a series of diagonal parallel lines to shade one side of the tree trunks, the sail boat, and the rock. Complete the drawing with dots and squiggles to show the foam of a breaking wave. Add several lines to the surface of the water.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. A stone path leads to a charming country church in our next section. Keep reading to learn how to draw this scene in just five steps.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

Advertisement

How to Draw a Country Church

Learn how to draw this country church landscape.
Learn how to draw this country church landscape.

This country church lies at the end of a stone-lined path surrounded by lush trees. You’ll have a great time learning to draw all the components of this charming landscape.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this country church landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Sketch a light horizontal line for the horizon. Place it in about the middle of your drawing area. Make a closed rectangle for the long side of the church building. Add an three-sided rectangle that is open at the top for the front. Make all vertical lines parallel.

Use a slanted rectangle for the visible side of the roof. Connect the top of the roof to the top of the slanted line on the left to complete the outline. Indicate the beginning of a road with two curving lines that come together near the side of the church building.

Step 2: Add a few gentle curves to the horizon line. Begin the windows, the door, and the steeple on the church with rectangles. Use rectangles with half-circles at the top for the front windows. Add a second set of lines along the roadway as the beginning of a stone wall.

Step 3: Place a couple of trees in the landscape for depth. Use a thick trunk that changes to two large main branches for the first tree. Top both trees with an oval of leaves, made with squiggly lines. Add five or six upside down U-shapes as gravestones. Give depth to each of them by adding a curved line on the right side.

Begin adding details to the church. Finish the steeple with two side-by-side, upside-down V shapes. Evenly space six lines on the roof, parallel to the lines already there. Use squiggly lines in the shape of flattened ovals for shrubs in front. Put short horizontal lines under each window and a vertical line down the center of the doorway.

Step 4: Outline individual stones in the walls along the road with irregular ovals of different sizes. Use mostly vertical lines on the sides of the trees to give them the look of bark. Add a tree line in the distance to provide depth.

Draw some birds in the sky with pairs of short rounded lines. Put in a series of long curving lines for ruts in the road. Complete the church with small rectangles on the door, short vertical lines for handles, and straight intersecting lines for the windows. Make a cross above the door.

Step 5: Use dark shading for the trees in the background. Create a shadow at the side of the church with a series of crooked horizontal lines. Add clumps of grass around the gravestones and tree with short, straight lines, spaced closely together.

Scatter spiked, jagged shapes as tufts of grass on the sides of the road and in random spots in the surrounding fields. Form sills beneath each window by adding short vertical lines to finish the long rectangles which are slightly wider than the windows themselves. With diagonal lines, lightly shade part of the surface of the stones in the wall.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. The village scene in the next section includes it all -- a small church, house, and even a barn. Keep reading to learn how to draw this landscape in just five steps.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

Advertisement

How to Draw a Village

Learn how to draw this village landscape.
Learn how to draw this village landscape.

This charming village scene has it all -- a church, a house, and a barn against the backdrop of a sunset. Best of all, it’s easy to draw with the help of our simple instructions.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this village landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Sketch a horizontal line slightly below the middle of the page. Draw the first tree line just above the horizontal line, using an unbroken squiggly line. For each building, use a ruler to make three straight vertical lines parallel to one another.

For the two buildings on the left, connect two of the lines with an inverted V shape. Then draw the roof as a slanted rectangle. For the barn on the right, connect two of the vertical lines with two angled lines as shown. Use two slanted rectangles for the roof.

Step 2: Continue by adding windows and doors to the buildings with small squares and rectangles. The vertical lines should be parallel. Begin drawing a church steeple for the building on the left with a two-sided boxlike shape. Add a small square to the middle house for a chimney. Draw a second line near the roofline of the barn to give it depth.

Step 3: Add a second tree line above the first one to show trees in the background. Finish the top of the steeple with two triangular shapes, and place a cross directly above the door. Draw two irregular, rounded shapes for trees. Use slightly curved lines for the trunks. Position part of a circle for the sun near the horizon. Draw long, slightly jagged lines to show wispy clouds.

Step 4: For the church, give texture to the roof with diagonal lines. Use horizontal lines for the roof of the house. For the roof of the barn, use angled lines that follow the shape of the roof. Show panes in the windows with crosses, as shown. Draw a rectangle in the door of the house and the church. Add a doorknob to each with a dot. Use a combination of V-shaped and horizontal and vertical lines for boards on the barn door.

Step 5: Darken the upper tree line in the background to separate it from the lower one in the foreground. Place a series of tiny round and oval shapes at random on the walls of the church for a stonelike effect. Create the appearance of wooden siding on the barn with a series of vertical lines.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. In the next section, a canopy of trees covers a peaceful rural lane. Keep reading to learn how to draw this landscape in just five steps.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

Advertisement

How to Draw a Rural Lane

Learn how to draw this rural lane landscape.
Learn how to draw this rural lane landscape.

With a forest silhouette in the background and a canopy of trees in the foreground, this rural lane is a peaceful nature scene. This landscape is a wonderful drawing challenge for nature lovers.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this rural lane landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Lightly draw a horizon line just above the center of the page. Rough in two long, curving lines that come together somewhat for the outline of the road. Draw a few large ovals for rocks, placing them randomly along the sides of the road. Make three bushes with squiggly lines to define the roadway and distinguish it from the surrounding fields.

Step 2: Sketch a tree and branches on the left, with a tall main trunk. Show the bark on the side of the trunk with long up-and-down lines. Use short horizontal lines for the tree on the right, a birch, which has a smaller main trunk. When filling in lines on the birch, notice that the lines are roughly horizontal, not vertical like the other tree.

Step 3: Draw a squiggly line across the page, just above the horizon line, to indicate the tops of distant trees. Add smaller branches to the trees with a few crooked lines. Arrange dozens of leaves in random clumps by sketching shapes like teardrops. Place one more tree in the background and another bush by the roadway with squiggly, circular lines. Sketch several irregular oblong shapes on the road to look like rocks and stones.

Step 4: Make a series of roughly parallel lines to look like ruts on the surface of the roadway. Sketch several clumps of tall grass at the edge of the road and around the bushes. Shape them like spikes: mostly upright, but a few are bent over.

Step 5: Heavily shade the area between the horizon and the top of the tree line. Add short, squiggly lines to the distant tree. Use the same method for the bushes along the roadway. Sketch a few very short lines to look like tufts of grass in the field. As the last step, lightly shade the rocks.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. A water pump has frozen over in the snow in the next scene. Keep reading to learn how to draw this landscape in just five steps.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

Advertisement

How to Draw an Icy Water Pump

Learn how to draw this icy water pump landscape.
Learn how to draw this icy water pump landscape.

A country water pump has iced over in the winter chill in this landscape. Pay close attention to perspective when working on this drawing.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this icy water pump landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Sketch a horizon line as the starting point. On the right side of the line, use a five-sided figure for the front wall of a house. Extend parallel lines backward from three points of the figure to form the side and roof. Attach a smaller boxlike shape to the side. In the foreground, outline a narrow postlike shape, using parallel lines. This forms the beginning of the water pump. Make the top of a wooden barrel with a large oval. Hang straight lines down from the ends of the oval.

Step 2: For a mound of snow, extend a wavy line along the foreground below the pump and barrel. Change the horizon in the background from a straight line to one that is slightly curved. Sketch a small circle over a rounded rectangle for the top of the pump. Form a faucet with a long rectangle with a twist at one end. Use tiny rectangles to form the door and chimney on the house.

Step 3: Make footprints in the snow with some oblong shapes to the left of the pump. Give thickness to the barrel by drawing a second oval just inside the first one. Draw a curved double line for a band around the barrel. Use a curved line for snow inside the container. Form the pump handle with gently curving lines and a rounded end. Use jagged lines to form a clump of ice.

Add an icicle with a long pointed shape on the tip of the faucet, more jagged than on the handle. In the background, make a long wavy line to give the appearance of a mountain range. Sketch the trunks of two trees with jagged tops near the house. Add a curved line to the roof to give the appearance of snow. Place two windows on the house by drawing tiny squares. Add a combination of ovals and triangles to form the rough shape of a bird on the pump handle.

Step 4: Carefully add a great many closely spaced parallel lines to look like slats on the barrel. Draw some tall, spindly grass with pointed shafts that overlap one another. Fill in the space between the barrel and the house with some short lines, tiny ovals, and other odd shapes. Complete the branches at the tops of the two trees with a mixture of straight and jagged lines. Sketch long and thin winter clouds, with both gently and sharply curving lines, to fill the sky.

Step 5: Finish the landscape with careful shading. The darkest shading blackens the bird and the space between the horizon line and the mountain tops. Add a cross to each of the windows for window panes. Draw a dot on the door for the doorknob. Use diagonal lines for lighter shading on the tree trunks, the side of the house, inside the water barrel, and on the pump itself.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. The delightful barn and pond landscape includes a peaceful pond, a rustic barn, and even a floating duck. Learn how to draw this landscape in the next section.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

Advertisement

How to Draw a Barn and Pond

Learn how to draw this barn and pond landscape.
Learn how to draw this barn and pond landscape.

This farm life scene even includes an adorable duck, floating happily upon a pond. This landscape scene has a good variety of elements to draw -- water, building, plants, and animals.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this barn and pond landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Lightly sketch a horizon line across the middle of the page. Start the outline of the barn with a rectangle for the long side, then add the front as a rectangle that is open at the top. All the vertical lines should be parallel. Connect two of the vertical lines with two angled lines, as shown.

Use slanted rectangles for the roof. Begin the edge of the lake with a nearly straight line to show the edge of the water. Draw another, irregular line above it to show the limit of the sandy area.

Step 2: Alter the horizon line so that it dips down in front of the barn and rises up behind it. Begin defining the barn by putting in rectangles for windows and a large door. Frame twin silo towers with tall rectangles, and cap them with half circles.

Start a tree to the left by sketching in the leafy top with a squiggly line. Draw fence posts with narrow open rectangles. Line up the tops of the posts with a ruler. Combine a small circle with an oval and a half circle to make the outline of a duck in the pond.

Step 3: Add a dot for the duck's eye, a tiny V-shaped figure for a beak, and a fluffy tail to make the duck look more real. Form a thin oval around it for a circular wave. Attach the rails between the posts by drawing horizontal and diagonal lines with the help of a ruler. Use a combination of V-shaped and horizontal and vertical lines for boards on the barn door.

Show sections in the silo with curved lines. Sketch the tree trunk using wavy lines. Use a squiggly line to form the top of the tree line in the background. Add tufts of grass along the edge of the pond with a series of jagged lines.

Step 4: Add clouds in the sky above the barn with irregular shapes. Give texture to the barn door with vertical lines. For the barn roof, use angled lines that follow the shape of the roof. Put crosses in the windows for windowpanes. Finish the top of the silo with four curved lines. Give texture to the tree trunk with broken lines. Show the reflections of the tree and fence on the water with wavy lines. Add a few feathers to the duck with tiny hooked lines.

Step 5: Darken the tree line in the background. Give the barn the look of wood siding with many closely spaced, parallel lines. Shade under the barn roof with crisscross lines. Finish with light shading to give texture to the fence.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. A rowboat waits patiently at a seawall for a ride on the lake. Learn how to draw this landscape in the next section.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

Advertisement

How to Draw a Rowboat at a Seawall

Learn how to draw this rowboat at a seawall landscape.
Learn how to draw this rowboat at a seawall landscape.

In this landscape scene, the sun shines on a rowboat tied to a seawall. This is a great landscape drawing for people who love the water and the shore.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this rowboat at a seawall landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Sketch a straight line to represent the horizon. Use your ruler to outline a long rectangle that widens and is open at the right end. To show the position of the rowboat, make a second, closed rectangle that overlaps the first. Draw a line through its center.

Step 2: Sketch an irregular line that meets the horizon on the right for the shoreline. With a ruler, place five tall, narrow rectangles next to the longer, horizontal rectangle, as shown. Make sure the tops and bottoms are in a straight line (check with a ruler).

Continue the rowboat by forming the bow or front end with three curved lines. Then arrange two seats with sets of parallel lines. Use a ruler to help get the lines to match. Draw another line parallel to the seats for the stern or rear end of the boat. Extend lines down from the ends of the last line and connect them to make another four-sided figure.

Step 3: Make an irregular, jagged line in the background, above the horizon line, to represent a mountain range. Add depth to the posts by using slanted rectangles at the sides and L-shaped lines at the top. Arrange two sets of curving, closely parallel lines for ropes to tie up the boat at both ends. Draw a few straight and curving lines to show the inside of the rowboat. Sketch a few irregular shapes for clouds in the sky.

Step 4: Place a circular sun in the lower part of the sky. Suggest the surface of the water with curvy lines placed at random, both near the boat and in the distance. Put sets of diagonal lines inside the boat to show its riblike structure. Fill in a name of your choice on the side or back surface. Form the sea wall with parallel horizontal lines between the posts. Make a bunch of jagged or spiky shapes for tufts of grass, then add a few large ovals as rocks.

Step 5: Use heavy shading for the distant tree line. Shade the sides of the posts and the inside of the boat with diagonal lines. Finish the ropes with a series of very short curved lines.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. A field of flowers bloom under the sun in a lovely vision of spring. Learn how to draw this landscape in the next section.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

Advertisement

How to Draw a Field of Flowers

Learn how to draw this field of flowers landscape.
Learn how to draw this field of flowers landscape.

Several elements of nature combine to create this lovely landscape scene -- sun and clouds, trees, stone, and a field of flowers. This landscape will give you a great chance to practice drawing a variety of flowers.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this field of flowers landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Place a line above the middle of the drawing area for the horizon. Sketch a large, oblong oval shape to outline a boulder in the foreground on the right side. Draw a smaller oval near it for a stone. Make many tiny circles scattered at random beneath the horizon line. These will be the centers of flowers. Add many small, narrow ovals, pointing mostly up and down.

Step 2: Change the horizon line to one that is slightly wavy. Using a ruler as a guide to level the tops, draw five narrow open rectangles for fence posts. Space them equally. Add a few blades of grass near the boulder with short jagged lines. To form flowers, draw six or seven round petals on about half the tiny circles. Do the same, using fewer petals in a somewhat different shape, for the remainder of the circles.

Step 3: Add stems to some of the flowers with straight or slightly curving lines. Draw leaves, using a curving line on top and a jagged line below. Give shape to the boulder with broken line. Attach rails to the fence posts with the help of a ruler. Remember to keep the upper and lower rails the same width. Above the fenceposts, sketch in a wavy tree line.

Step 4: Trace around a coin to form a round sun in the background. Add three irregular shapes with curved but not jagged lines for clouds. Put stems on the remaining flowers with slightly curved lines. Draw long, narrow leaves for the oval-shaped flowers. Use squiggly lines for the remaining leaves. Make shapes like an upside-down V for tall and short tufts of grass.

Step 5: Fill in between the flowers with short, squiggly lines for grass. Draw long lines in the fence posts and rails for texture. Darken the tree line as shown. Shade the boulder with diagonal lines.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. If you love the majestic beauty of mountains, you will love the mountain vista landscape. Learn how to draw this landscape in the next section.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

How to Draw a Mountain Vista

Learn how to draw this mountain vista landscape.
Learn how to draw this mountain vista landscape.

A paved road leads to a range of snow-capped mountains, gleaming in the sun, in this landscape. You can almost smell the crisp winter air when gazing at this scene.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this mountain vista landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Lightly draw a line across the page for the horizon. Place it about one-third of the way from the top. Add four curving lines, beginning from the lower center of the page and running first to the left and then sharply to the right. Show that the road goes off into the distance by bringing the lines closer together at the top. This use of lines that come together to show depth is known as perspective.

Step 2: Draw inverted V-shapes using jagged lines to show a distant range of mountains. Alter the horizon line with curved lines to look like gently rolling hills. Create another hill with a lazy curve to the right of the center.

Step 3: Draw sharply jagged lines for snow caps on the tops of the highest mountains. Add grass on the hillsides and near the road with many slanted and jagged lines. Make a series of narrow fence posts with double vertical lines, making them smaller as they fade off toward the end of the road. Use nearly straight lines to show fence rails. Sketch the edge of the road with squiggly lines. Draw rocks near the road with irregular ovals.

Step 4: Draw a circular sun in the sky, then put in some tall grass in the middle distance with short lines. Use more short lines for clumps of low grass along the fence. Scatter a few daisylike flowers on the hillside. Add two more curved lines in the center of the road.

Step 5: Finish this sketch by adding further details to the shoulder area at the edge of the road. Use plenty of dots and short, squiggly lines to look like rocks and gravel. Place more grass on the hills to the left and right sides using a mixture of short lines, straight and jagged.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. A lovely winter forest scene can be found in the woodland trail landscape. Learn how to draw this landscape in the next section.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

How to Draw a Woodland Trail

Learn how to draw this woodland trail landscape.
Learn how to draw this woodland trail landscape.

This landscape is right out of a holiday story. Pine trees frosted with snow, trees made bare by the winter chill -- even fresh footsteps in the snow.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this woodland trail landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a single line across the middle of the page as the rough horizon. To show the position of the pine trees, construct two tall triangles, a large triangle on the right and a smaller one on the left.

Step 2: Sketch the outline of a tall tree trunk to the left of the smaller triangle. Wake it wider at the base and narrow it slightly up to the main fork. Then it tapers much more. Put a second trunk on the right side, narrower than the first one. Alter the horizon slightly by adding a few very gentle curves. Use jagged lines to show the profile of the trees.

Step 3: Outline two more trunks for smaller trees in the middle area, between the existing trees. Add some heavy, pointed branches to the larger tree trunks. Form layers of snow on the pine trees by drawing angular shapes with squiggly lines. On the main fork of the larger tree, draw a patch of snow with a rounded triangle. Then sketch a long, narrow oval on the trunk of the tree. Add curved lines under and beside the trees to look like snow drifts.

Step 4: Extend existing large branches with smaller ones made with single, jagged lines. Off to the left side, draw a bush with angular lines. Add a barklike texture to the trees with a series of long, mostly straight lines. Make footsteps in the snow with a string of very rough oblong shapes that look smaller as they disappear into the distance.

Step 5: Draw a number of bare trees on the horizon with sketchy, angular lines. Lightly shade in the footsteps with diagonal lines. Add many scribblelike lines on the sides of the pine trees. These lines should be nearly vertical in the middle area of the pine trees but point toward the outer ends of the branches at the sides. Finally, add a few light, angular lines to show drifts of snow.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. A cool stream is surrounded by lush trees and smooth stones. Learn how to draw the mountain stream landscape in the next section.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

How to Draw a Mountain Stream

Learn how to draw this mountain stream landscape.
Learn how to draw this mountain stream landscape.

This stream sits high atop a mountain, surrounded by lush trees, boulders, and sunshine. This landscape drawing is a great opportunity to practice attention to detail and perspective.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this mountain stream landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: About halfway down the page draw a horizontal line. Sketch the edges of the stream bed with curving lines extending upward from right to left. For pine trees, sketch in a series of tall triangles that overlap one another. Lightly add a line from the top of each triangle down to the base horizontal line.

Step 2: Carefully shape the outline of the pine trees with jagged lines of different lengths. Maintain the sense of depth by showing some trees standing in front of others. Place a large, bumpy, oblong shape to form a boulder along the side of the stream.

Step 3: Add more pine trees behind the ones you have already drawn by making triangles as before. Draw scalloped shapes for puffy clouds above the trees. Show rocks on both sides of the stream with irregular ovals. Put more rock shapes on the surface of the stream itself.

Step 4: Draw a circle for the sun. Shape the two trees in the rear with jagged lines. Add details to the pine trees with short jagged lines. Show the contour of the boulders with slightly curving lines. Put in more curving lines to show the surface of the water.

Step 5: Darken the trees in the rear with many jagged lines. Shade the area under the trees with crisscross lines. Add shape to the boulders by shading with diagonal lines.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. The next landscape features a beautiful waterfall surrounded by stone and foliage. Keep reading to learn how to draw this landscape in only four steps.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

How to Draw a Waterfall

Learn how to draw this waterfall landscape.
Learn how to draw this waterfall landscape.

The centerpiece of this landscape is a majestic, rushing waterfall. Surrounded by stone and plants, this waterfall landscape promises a wonderful escape.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this waterfall landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Begin with a rough outline of the watery part of the scene. Form it like a long rectangle with an open, twisted bottom and a boxy, foot-like shape at the top. Use a few curving lines, but most of them should be straight.

Step 2: Sketch two enormous boulders at the base of the waterfall with bumpy, oblong shapes. Suggest the movement of water over the falls with gently downward-curving lines. Use curving horizontal lines to indicate the contours of the cliff surrounding the falls. Make tree branches with short, Y-shaped lines.

Step 3: Add teardrop shapes along the branches for leaves on both sides of the water. Use short, scalloped lines to show clumps of leaves. Make jagged lines to look like grass near the bottom. Create the impression of turbulent water at the base of the falls with some squiggly lines. Provide background and a sense of distance with more horizontal lines at the top.

Step 4: Sketch a series of long vertical lines in the water area to add to the appearance of falling water. Add depth by shading with patterns of diagonal lines alongside the water. Complete the landscape with additional shading in the upper water area, around the leaves, and on the boulders at the bottom.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. Every city has its own spectacular views. Learn how to draw the cityscape in the next section.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

How to Draw a Cityscape

Learn how to draw this cityscape.
Learn how to draw this cityscape.

The city has its own brand of amazing landscapes, like this dazzling, towering skyline. This landscape is a great drawing project for city and country lovers alike.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this cityscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Sketch four horizontal lines below the center of the drawing area. Using a ruler, add a number of rectangles of different sizes, as shown, some overlapping others. These shapes are the front surfaces of the buildings. All vertical lines should be parallel.

Step 2: Add a second side to each building to convey a sense of depth. Do this by drawing a vertical line shorter than the two lines for the front of the building.

Connect the side line to the front with a diagonal line. Then lay down evenly spaced horizontal lines on the front surfaces of the two buildings near the middle of the scene. Place another building in the left part of the background with a tall, narrow shape that has steps on one side.

Step 3: Sketch five trees in front of the middle buildings using squiggly half circles around the top railing. Evenly space pairs of vertical lines on the sides of some of the buildings, as shown.

Use diagonal lines on the sides of the two tall middle buildings to continue the bands. Draw a few more buildings in the background. Give the tall narrow building on the left a second side using parallel lines connected to the front with diagonal lines. Complete the roof using two triangles.

Step 4: Draw intersecting horizontal and vertical lines on the sides of the buildings for windows. Sketch columns on the corners of the tall building at left using vertical lines with an inverted V shape on top.

Use half circles for arches on the roof of the building at the far right. With more half circles, make the tops of the upper windows. Use dark squares for the windows of the smaller building in the middle, and form the outlines of more buildings in the distance. Draw vertical lines around the base of the tallest building.

Step 5: Thicken the lines at the bottom of the tallest building and give them rounded tops. Put vertical lines between the bands of the tallest building. Darken the buildings at the back.

Place horizontal lines on the tall buildings at the right and left of the tallest building. Shade the sides of some buildings using diagonal lines. Add short, curved lines to the trees. Sketch curving lines in the foreground to make it look like a watery surface.

That's quite a city! A variety of boats are docked seaside in a harbor scene. Learn how to draw this landscape in the next section.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

How to Draw a Harbor Scene

Learn how to draw this harbor scene landscape.
Learn how to draw this harbor scene landscape.

If you love marine life, you’ll love this landscape. Learn to draw this landscape scene and you’ll also learn how to draw three very different looking boats.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this harbor scene landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Begin this scene in the upper center of the drawing area. For the boats, draw three long, narrow shapes with a pointed end, or bow, on the right side. Make them with nearly straight lines for the tops and curved lines for the bottoms.

Draw the pointed end of the fourth boat on the left. To place the piers between boats, first draw small but long rectangles near the hulls as shown. These will be the ends of the piers. Draw three straight lines back to the left that come together slightly (it may help to practice drawing these pier shapes on a separate piece of paper).

Step 2: Put in the vertical posts at the ends of the piers with straight lines. Make the post tops and bottoms slightly rounded. Create the top surfaces of the boats, or decks, with long curves running from the tip of the bow. Draw the two cabins on the right with more straight lines. Carefully sketch curved lines on the boat on the left.

Step 3: Form the guard rails on the front of the decks with two intersecting curved lines. Draw the vertical rail supports with a series of angled straight lines that are parallel to one another and evenly spaced. Add details to the cabins with straight and slightly curved lines. Place a boxlike shape above the cabin of the boat in the center. Use a wide, upside down, U-shaped line for the upper part of the boat on the left.

Step 4: Attach four heavy ropes to the bows of the boats with pairs of curved lines. Draw one or two tall poles or radio antennas on each boat. Use thin lines made with a ruler. Add detail to three antennas with short horizontal lines. Make windows and portholes on the cabins with slanted rectangles. Draw a round life preserver on the side of one of the boat cabins using a circle within a circle.

Step 5: Carefully shade around the bottoms of the boats with a back-and-forth movement of your pencil. Outline individual planks on the piers by adding short, straight lines, spaced closely together on the sides. Put straight and curved lines on the posts for texture. Shade the underside of the cabin's roof with diagonal lines. Add texture to the ropes with short, diagonal lines.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

On land or in the sea, in the woods or in the city, beautiful landscape scenes are everywhere. Get inspired and put pencil to paper -- drawing landscapes is one of the best ways to appreciate the world around us.

Want to expand your artistic abilities? See:

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...