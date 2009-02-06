How to Draw a Mountain Vista in 5 Steps

" " Snow-capped mountains rise above the clouds into the winter sky. This article will show you how to draw this landscape in five easy-to-follow steps. Publications International, Ltd.

A­ paved road leads to a range of snow-capped mountains, gleaming in the sun, in this landscape. You can almost smell the crisp winter air when gazing at this scene.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this mountain vista landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out the article to get a closer look at each step.

We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to head for the mountains? Let's get started...