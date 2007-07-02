How to Draw Dinosaurs

Learn how to draw Tyrannosaurus Rex and other dinosaurs.
­ ­

­If you ­love dinos­aurs, you will love learning how to draw dinosaurs. With the step-by-step directions and illustrations in this article, you can draw dozens of these awesome prehistoric creatures.

Drawing can be fun, and it is not as hard as you may think. One of the secrets of drawing is that any object can be broken down into its smaller parts.

­

By following the step-by-step instructions in this article, you can use this secret to learn to draw many different kinds of dinosaurs. By copying these dinosaurs, you will learn basic drawing skills. You will be able to use those drawing skills to draw other dinosaurs and even other kinds of animals or objects.

Before you start drawing, there are some basic tools you need. Make sure you have a pencil, a pencil sharpener, an eraser, a felt-tip pen, and paper.

Throughout this article, the sketches start with larger basic shapes. Draw the full shape, even if all of it will not be seen in the final drawing. You can erase the part you don't need later. Each consecutive step adds more detail until you have the finished dinosaur drawing. The drawings for each new step are shown with red lines, while the lines from previous steps are shown in gray.­

After all the steps are drawn, use a felt-tip pen to go over the pencil lines. Ink only over the lines you need to keep in the final drawing. After giving the felt-tip ink some time to dry so it won't smear, use an eraser to erase the extra pencil lines. And there's your completed drawing!

Whether you like dinosaurs that are big and scary, or dinosaurs that can fly -- with our step-by-step instructions, you'll be drawing these dinosaurs in no time:

Contents
  1. How to Draw Allosaurus
  2. How to Draw Pachycephalosaurus
  3. How to Draw Brachiosaurus
  4. How to Draw Quetzalcoatlus
  5. How to Draw Hypsilophodon
  6. How to Draw Ankylosaurus
  7. How to Draw Coelophysis
  8. How to Draw Dryosaurus
  9. How to Draw Bactrosaurus
  10. How to Draw Stegosaurus
  11. How to Draw Arrhinoceratops
  12. How to Draw Oviraptor
  13. How to Draw Diplodocus
  14. How to Draw Achaeopteryx
  15. How to Draw Ouranosaurus
  16. How to Draw Dacentrurus
  17. How to Draw Triceratops
  18. How to Draw Elasmosaurus
  19. How to Draw Tyrannosaurus Rex
  20. How to Draw Velociraptor

How to Draw Allosaurus

Learn how to draw the Allosaurus dinosaur.
The Allosaurus dinosaur had sharp teeth and sharp claws. You can sharpen your drawing skills by learning how to draw this dinosaur.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Allosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Start with a potato shape for the body. Sketch two rounded oblong shapes for the upper and lower jaws.

Step 2: Draw two bent lines to connect the head to the body. Add a narrow, upside-down pear shape for the back arm. You can make the thigh, shin, and foot from three overlapping shapes as shown. Add two curved lines joining at the end to make the tail.

Step 3: Make the front arm by sketching another narrow pear shape and a rounded rectangle. Form the front leg with the three overlapping shapes for the thigh, shin, and foot.

Step 4: Draw the fingers and toes at the ends of the arms and legs. The Allosaurus had three fingers. Make sure the claws are sharp! Add ridges at the top of the head like eyebrows. Finish the face with circles for the eye and the ear and triangles for the teeth. Draw a tongue in the mouth and a sideways teardrop for the nostril.

Step 5: Add lines to show realistic detail. The lines in the neck, arms, legs, and tail show muscles. Other lines show skin folds.

Step 6: Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines, and the dinosaur is ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The Pachycephalosaurus dinosaur had spots all over its body and bumps on its head and snout. Learn how to draw this dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Pachycephalosaurus

Learn how to draw this Pachycephalosaurus dinosaur.
With its all-over spots and bumps, Pachycephalosaurus is fun to look at and even more fun to draw and color. Be creative and make up your own spot patterns and color ideas when drawing this dinosaur.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Pachycephalosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Start with an oval for the body and an upside-down pear shape for the dinosaur's head. Add a shape connecting the two for the neck.

Step 2: Draw two curved lines into a point to make the tail. Make the leg on the far side of the Pachycephalosaurus's body by drawing a fat question mark for the shin and a rounded rectangle for the top of the foot. (The thigh will be hidden by the body.) Draw a thin, upside-down pear shape for the forearm.

Step 3: On the near side of the Pachycephalosaurus's body, draw an upside-down egg for the thigh, an upside-down pear shape for the shin, and a curved rectangle for the foot. Sketch a rounded rectangle for the upper arm and a thin pear shape for the forearm.

Step 4: Draw thin claws for the fingers and fatter claws for the toes. Add some small rounded triangles to make the bumps along the back of the head and top of the snout.

Step 5: Draw spots on the neck, body, tail, and legs. Follow the pattern of spots shown here, or make up your own. Keep copying the same drawings. Practice will make your new sketches easier and easier.

Step 6: Add ovals for the eye and the nostril. Draw a line for the mouth. Finish the drawing by putting in more lines to make the muscles and skin folds.

Step 7: Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The Brachiosaurus dinosaur has a tiny head and skinny neck that's almost as long as its body. Learn how to draw this dinosaur -- in just five simple steps -- in the next section.

How to Draw Brachiosaurus

Learn how to draw this Brachiosaurus dinosaur.
With its extraordinarily long, skinny neck and tiny head, the Brachiosaurus is one unique dinosaur. You can draw this dinosaur in just five simple steps.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Brachiosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a large potato shape for the body. Far above the body, draw a small kidney-bean shape to make the head. Connect the two with a long, curved shape made of two parallel lines to form the neck.

Step 2: Draw two curved lines that meet in a point to make the tail. Add two rectangular forms for the legs on the far side of the Brachiosaurus' body.

Step 3: Draw overlapping shapes for the legs on the close side. The front leg should have a circle for the shoulder, a long oval for the upper leg, and a rounded rectangle for the lower leg and foot. The rear leg should be made of a long oblong shape for the thigh and a rounded rectangle for the shin and foot. Add a small teardrop for the eye and another for the nostril. Be sure to include a line for a ridge above the eye (it looks like an eyebrow, but it's not) and a line for the mouth. Draw toenails on each foot.

Step 4: Add lines to form the muscle and skin detail.

Step 5: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

With its huge, sail-like wings, the Quetzalcoatlus dinosaur must have been an amazing sight to see in the sky. Learn how to draw this dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Quetzalcoatlus

Learn how to draw this Quetzalcoatlus dinosaur.
With enormous wings that look like sails, Quetzalcoatlus must have been an amazing sight to see, flying above other dinosaurs. After following our steps below, your drawing of Quetzalcoatlus will be an amazing sight to see, too.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Quetzalcoatlus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Start with a teardrop on its side for the body. Draw a slightly crooked triangle to make the head and another, very thin, triangle for the lower jaw. Add a curved shape between the three objects to make the neck.

Step 2: Draw two long, curved triangles, like sails, to make the wings.

Step 3: Add two thin shapes to the end of the body for the legs. Add a pear shape for the shoulder and upper arm at the base of the closer wing. Draw a thin shape above the upper arm for the forearm. Above that, place one more long, thin bone to give support to the wing. Finish the wing with a line following the front edge. On the other wing, simply draw a line to follow the front edge.

Step 4: Draw sharp fingers and claws about halfway up each wing. Remember that the fingers will be partially hidden on the farther wing. Also add claws on the feet. Sketch small triangles for the eye and nostril. Add a triangle for the beak, and finish the mouth with some lines for detail.

Step 5: Draw lines across both wings to show texture. Add more lines to the body, neck, and head to show muscles and other skin details.

Step 6: Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The Hypsilophodon dinosaur’s body is covered in stripes. Learn how to draw this dinosaur -- in just seven steps -- in the next section.

How to Draw Hypsilophodon

Learn how to draw this Hypsilophodon dinosaur.
The Hypsilophodon dinosaur was covered in cool-looking stripes. Be creative when you’re coloring the Hypsilophodon dinosaur. Remember, scientists don’t have much information about what color dinosaurs were -- it can be the colors of your imagination!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Hypsilophodon dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Start with a potato shape for the body. Draw a teardrop for the head, and connect it to the body with the neck.

Step 2: Draw a long, pointed shape for the tail. Add a narrow oval for the arm on the far side of the body. Draw a rounded rectangle for the shin and another rounded rectangle for the top part of the foot.

Step 3: To make the arm on the near side, draw a rounded rectangle for the upper arm and another for the forearm. Make a large, round triangle for the thigh, a round, oblong shape for the shin, and a thin, round rectangular shape for the top of the foot. This leg should be lower than the other leg to show the Hypsilophodon walking.

Step 4: Draw long, sharp claw shapes at the ends of the legs for fingers and more at the ends of the feet for toes. Outline the head with a shorter teardrop to show the jawline and forehead. Add a circle for the eye and a teardrop for the nostril. Sketch a curved line behind the nostril to show detail on the snout.

Step 5: Draw some pointed shapes down the back to make stripes. Finish the stripes with lines on the tail.

Step 6: Draw lines to form some detail on the body. Add the lines in the legs and tail to show muscles. Lines in the neck and belly will show skin folds.

Step 7: Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines, and the dinosaur is ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The Ankylosaurus dinosaur had it all -- clubbed tail, body armor, and sharp spikes. Learn how to draw this amazing dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Ankylosaurus

Learn how to draw this Ankylosaurus dinosaur.
The Ankylosaurus dinosaur was unique in every way -- it had a club at the end of its tail, armor covering its body, and spikes covering its armor. You’ll have a great time learning to draw this amazing dinosaur.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Ankylosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a large oval for the body and a smaller, rounded shape for the head.

Step 2: Add a thick, curved shape like macaroni to make the tail. Draw another rounded triangle to form the club at the end of the tail. Put in two more shapes as shown to form the legs behind the body.

Step 3: The legs on the Ankylosaurus's near side are each formed by drawing an upper leg and a lower leg. These shapes should overlap slightly, as seen on the grid. Make the lower shapes bulge out at the bottom to form the feet.

Step 4: Draw four teardrop shapes on each foot to make the claws. Add more teardrops along the tail for spikes.

Step 5: Draw triangles along the side of the body to start forming the upper shell armor. Add more triangles on the head for spikes. Split the head to separate the mouth and the lower jaw. Draw circles for the eye and the eye socket. Put a teardrop shape near the front of the face for the nostril.

Step 6: Draw curved lines across the Ankylosaurus's back and head. This provides a grid to show how to arrange the shell armor spikes.

Step 7: Draw the armor spikes by following the grid guidelines. Add detail lines on the legs, the belly, and the tail.

Step 8: Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines. The Ankylosaurus is now ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

With its slender, curved neck and tail, the Coelophysis is a fascinating dinosaur. Learn how to draw this dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Coelophysis

Learn how to draw this Coelophysis dinosaur.
The Coelophysis dinosaur had a thin, question-mark shaped neck and long, slender tail. You’ll get great drawing practice learning how to draw this interesting dinosaur.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Coelophysis dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw two overlapping ovals for the rib cage and the lower body of the Coelophysis. Add a thin shape for the head and another for the lower jaw.

Step 2: Sketch a curved shape like a fat question mark to make the neck. Add two long, curved lines that meet in a point to form the tail.

Step 3: To draw the arm on the front side of the body, start with a heart shape for the shoulder, add a thin egg shape for the upper arm, and then draw a long, upside-down pear shape for the forearm. For the back leg, make a rough egg shape for the thigh, a curved shape for the shin, and a long, thin shape for the foot.

Step 4: Draw a rounded boomerang shape for the back upper arm and a shape like a sideways bowling pin for the back forearm. For the back leg, make a sideways pear shape for the shin and a long, rounded rectangle for the lower leg.

Step 5: Make a hook at the end of each arm for a finger and claw. At the side of each finger, draw two more lines that each follow the same shape. These are the back fingers, which are mostly hidden from view. Draw larger claws on the feet. Use the same process you used on the hands to make the other claws on the feet. Draw one circle inside another to make the eye. Draw a teardrop for the nostril and triangles for the teeth. Finish with another triangle for the tongue and more lines at the back of the mouth for jaw detail.

Step 6: Sketch lines to form some detail. Add lines in the legs, tail, neck, and arms to show muscles. Draw claws on the ends of the feet. Add lines in the chest and face to show bone detail.

Step 7: Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines, and the Coelophysis is ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The Dryosaurus dinosaur had a rough-edged fin that ran alongside its spine, up to the tip of its head. Learn how to draw this dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Dryosaurus

Learn how to draw this Dryosaurus dinosaur.
The Dryosaurus dinosaur had big muscles and a thin, rough-edged fin down its back. Pay close attention to detail when drawing this dinosaur.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Dryosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Begin with a large potato shape for the body. From one end of the body, draw a curved neck shape. Make the far end of that shape larger to form the head. Add long, rounded shapes for the snout and lower jaw forms.

Step 2: Draw a long, curved funnel for the tail, and connect it to the body. For the arm on the far side, put in one oval shape for the upper arm and another, thinner oval for the forearm. For the leg, draw a shape for the upper leg and a rounded rectangle for the top of the foot.

Step 3: On the near side of the body, make a kidney-bean shape for the upper arm and a rounded rectangle for the forearm. Draw a pointed egg shape for the thigh, a pear shape for the shin, and a rounded rectangle for the lower leg.

Step 4: Draw a rough-edged line from the top of the head to about halfway down the tail. Add hand shapes with sharp points for the claws on the fingers. Draw a spike shape for the front toe on each foot. Add two more lines that follow the same shape slightly above each toe. These are the back toes, which are mostly hidden from view. Draw a circle for the eye and a teardrop for the nostril. Add a slight beak on the end of the snout and lines to define the open mouth.

Step 5: Sketch some lines to add detail. Add the lines along the spine to show featherlike detail. Lines in the neck, legs, and tail will show muscle forms. Lines in the face and belly will show bone detail and skin folds. Don't forget to draw the claws on the Dryosaurus's toes.

Step 6: Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines, and the Dryosaurus is ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The Bactrosaurus, with its spiky ridges and big muscles, is one intimidating dinosaur. Learn how to draw this dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Bactrosaurus

Learn how to draw this Bactrosaurus dinosaur.
With its spiky ridges, muscular body, and strong tail, the Bactrosaurus must have been a terrifying sight. But don't be afraid to draw this dinosaur -- it's simple if you follow the steps below.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Bactrosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw an oval with one flat end for the body. Add an overlapping peanut shape for the head.

Step 2: Draw a long, pointed shape for the tail. The Bactrosaurus will be looking backward, so sketch a curved shape coming off the back of the head to show one side of the neck turning back toward the body. Add another shape coming from the body to connect to the other side of the neck.

Step 3: Draw the legs on the far side of the body by making overlapping shapes. The front leg should have a fat crescent shape for the upper leg, a long oval for the lower leg, and a shape for the foot. For the back leg, draw a small potato shape for the thigh and a peanut shape for the shin. In front of where these two shapes overlap, add a small, rounded triangle for the knee. Then make a shape for the foot.

Step 4: The legs on the near side of the body are drawn with overlapping forms. Look closely at how the joints bend at the knee and ankle. For the front leg, draw an almost-round oval for the shoulder, then two skinny peanut shapes for the upper and lower leg. Make a paw at the end with three fingers. To make the back leg, draw an egg shape for the thigh and a sideways oval for the knee. Add a longer peanut shape for the shin and a shape at the end for the paw.

Step 5: Draw curves along the top of the head, neck, and spine. Add a teardrop for the nostril and one circle inside of another for the eye. Put a flap of skin on the bottom of the neck to make the throat. Draw claws on each of the feet.

Step 6: Sketch some lines to form detail. Lines on the leg and tail will show muscles. Lines you add on the neck and belly will show folds in the skin.

Step 7: Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase all the extra pencil lines, and then the Bactrosaurus is ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The amazing Stegosaurus dinosaur has sharp spikes at its tail and plates up and down its back. Learn how to draw this dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Stegosaurus

Learn how to draw this Stegosaurus dinosaur.
Stegosaurus is an incredible looking dinosaur. You’ll have fun learning to draw its spiked tail, big muscles and tall armor plates.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Stegosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a large pear on its side for the body. Add a smaller pear in front for the head.

Step 2: Draw a rounded triangle for the neck, connecting the small head to the larger body. Add a pointed, slightly curved tail at the other end.

Step 3: Draw an oval for the thigh of the rear leg on the near side of the Stegosaurus. Make a smaller oval for the shin and a rounded rectangle for the foot. For the front leg, draw a circle for the shoulder, an oval for the upper leg, and a round shape that flares out at the bottom for the lower leg and foot.

Step 4: To draw the back leg on the Stegosaurus's far side, draw an egg shape for the shin and a rounded rectangle for the top of the foot. Add a teardrop on its side for the bottom of the foot. For the front leg, draw an oval for the top of the foot and another teardrop on its side for the bottom of the foot.

Step 5: Draw upside-down diamond shapes along the Stegosaurus's back for the plates. Add four pointed shapes at the end of the tail for spikes. Put more diamond shapes along the side of the body and neck to make smaller plate bumps.

Step 6: Add ovals for the eye and the nostril. Sketch a slightly squiggly line for the mouth. Draw lines on the plates for detail. Add lines in the tail and leg for muscles and other lines in the neck and belly for skin folds.

Step 7: Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The Arrhinoceratops dinosaur’s large horns and colorful head crest make it a truly unique dinosaur. Learn how to draw this dinosaur -- in just six steps -- in the next section.

How to Draw Arrhinoceratops

Among all dinosaurs, Arrhinoceratops is truly unique. You’ll have a great time learning how to draw its impressive horns and distinctive head crest.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Arrhinoceratops dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Start by drawing a large potato shape for the body. Make two overlapping rounded rectangles for the two sides of the head crest. Draw a shape for the rest of the head.

Step 2: Connect the head and body with a neck shape. Draw a long, curved funnel shape for the tail. It should come to a point at the end. Add two curved rectangles for the upper legs on the far side of the body. Overlap the upper legs with shapes for the feet.

Step 3: Draw the legs on the near side of the body by drawing three overlapping shapes. The front leg should be made up of an oval for the shoulder, a longer oval for the upper leg, and a rounded rectangular shape for the lower leg. For the back leg, sketch a large oval for the thigh, a smaller sideways oval for the knee, and a rounded rectangle for the shin. At the end of each leg, add a foot. Make five horns on the head, two long and pointed ones on the forehead, two smaller ones on the face, and a final small one just above the nose.

Step 4: Draw four rounded squares on the head crest, and fill each one with a squiggle shape. Add toenails on all four feet. Sketch the eye and nostril, and add a beak at the tip of the snout. Draw a line out from the bottom edge of the beak to finish the mouth.

Step 5: Add detail lines to show the muscles and skin folds on the Arrhinoceratops's body.

Step 6: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The Oviraptor dinosaur has huge claws and a sharp beak. Learn how to draw this dinosaur -- in seven simple steps -- in the next section.

How to Draw Oviraptor

Learn how to draw this Oviraptor dinosaur.
The Oviraptor dinosaur’s most intimidating feature are its sharp, large claws. Pay close attention to details when drawing this dinosaur.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Oviraptor dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Start with two potato shapes -- a large one for the body and a smaller one for the head. Connect the two shapes with another curved shape to form the neck.

Step 2: Draw two curved lines that meet in a point to make the tail. Split the head into two shapes, one thick and one thin, for the upper and lower jaws. Add a rounded triangle on top of the head for the crest.

Step 3: Draw a long oval, slightly bent at the bottom, for the thigh on the near side of the body. Overlap a smaller peanut shape at the end to form the shin, and draw another long, rounded rectangle for the foot. The thigh on the far side of the Oviraptor is hidden, so draw a slightly curved oval for the shin and another long, rounded rectangle for the foot.

Step 4: Draw a kidney-bean shape for the upper arm on the near side, and add a bowling-pin shape for the forearm. The upper arm on the far side is hidden, so draw another bowling-pin shape for the forearm on the far side. Add a circle for the eye and a crescent inside the circle for the eyeball. Draw another circle for the ear and a teardrop for the nostril. The Oviraptor has a beak, so draw a shape that's almost like a mitten just above the mouth. Draw a teardrop shape in the mouth to make the tongue, and add details to the rest of the mouth.

Step 5: Make a hook at the end of each arm for a finger and claw. At the side of each finger, draw two more lines that each follow the same shape. These are the back fingers, which are mostly hidden from view. On the hand at the far side, don't forget to add one more smaller hook shape for the thumb. Add three longer spike shapes at the end of each foot for more claws. Be sure to include a fourth claw on the back of the far foot.

Step 6: Draw in lines to add detail. The lines on the tail, legs, and arms show muscles, while the lines over the rest of the body show skin folds.

Step 7: Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines, and the dinosaur is ready for you to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The Diplodcus dinosaur’s tail is longer than the length of its body. Learn how to draw this dinosaur -- in just five steps -- in the next section.

How to Draw Diplodocus

Learn how to draw this Diplodocus dinosaur.
The Diplodocus dinosaur’s long, skinny neck is just the start -- this dinosaur’s tail is longer than its whole body. Test your drawing skills by learning how to draw this amazing dinosaur.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Diplodocus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Start by drawing a large oval for the body. Add a long, curved shape to make the neck and head. At the end of the head, draw another oval for the snout.

Step 2: To make the legs on the near side of the Diplodocus, draw a long, oblong shape for the thigh and a rounded rectangle for the shin of the rear leg. Add a rounded triangle on the end for the foot. For the front leg, draw an oval for the shoulder, a rounded rectangle for the upper leg, and another for the lower leg. Don't forget to include the foot at the end of the leg.

Step 3: The Diplodocus's tail is made from two shapes. Draw one long triangle coming off the back and stretching almost to the edge of the picture. Overlapping the end of that shape, draw another, even skinnier shape that doubles back on the triangle. It should meet at a point at the end. For the legs on the far side of the body, start with a teardrop for the thigh of the back leg, an oval for the shin, and a rounded triangle for the foot. Draw a fat boomerang shape for the front leg and another rounded triangle for the foot. The Diplodocus is lifting this leg off the ground, so make sure it is not as long as the other front leg.

Step 4: To make the face, add an oval for the eye and another for the nostril. Put one line above the eye like an eyebrow to make a ridge on the head, and add a long line for the mouth. Finally, draw lines to form some muscle detail or skin folds on the body.

Step 5: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

Get creative with color when drawing and coloring the Archaeopteryx dinosaur’s beautiful feathers. Learn how to draw this amazing dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Achaeopteryx

With its beautiful, colorful feathers, Archaeopteryx doesn’t look like most dinosaurs. Show off your artistic skills and learn to draw this awesome dinosaur.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Archaeopteryx dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw an egg shape leaning on its side to make the body. Make a sideways teardrop for the head. Connect the head and body with some curved lines to make the neck.

Step 2: Draw two wing shapes spreading out from the body. Add the tail shape, which flairs out slightly from the body and ends with a soft point.

Step 3: Draw a small, narrow, rounded triangle for the lower jaw. Make three curved shapes at the front points of the wings for the talons. Make an upside-down pear for the thigh, and draw a claw shape at the end of it. Draw another claw for the back foot.

Step 4: On the head, draw circles for the eye and ear. Add an oval for the nostril and a thin shape to give form to the mouth. Draw long, thin ovals for feathers along the back of the head and neck and on the thigh. Sketch over the neck front with a bumpy line to make more feather detail.

Step 5: Split the wing shapes into three long sections. Use curved lines to outline the feather details. Draw a long, pointed shape to make the tail features. Detail the outside edge of the tail with bumps to start the feathers.

Step 6: Finish off the feathers by drawing curved lines in the wings and around the tail.

Step 7: Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, then erase the extra pencil lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The Ouranosaurus dinosaur has strong muscles and a tall fin. Learn how to draw this dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Ouranosaurus

Learn how to draw this Ouranosaurus dinosaur.
The Ouranosaurus dinosaur’s strong legs, tail, and fin made it a powerful dinosaur. Add some power to your drawing skills by learning how to draw it.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Ouranosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw an egg on its side for the body. Add a peanut for the head, and connect the two shapes with a curved shape for the neck.

Step 2: Draw two curved lines to meet in a point for the tail. Add the front and back legs on the far side of the Ouranosaurus. The front leg will have a small oval for the upper leg and a longer shape for the lower leg. Draw a small, oblong shape for the front foot. The thigh of the back leg will be hidden from view, so draw a small shin and then a longer shape that flairs out into three toe shapes for the foot.

Step 3: Now draw the legs on the close side. The front leg should have a long pear shape for the upper leg, a shorter oval for the lower leg, and then the front foot. Sketch the back leg with a rounded oblong shape for the thigh, a peanut shape for the shin, and a form with three toe shapes similar to the back foot on the far side.

Step 4: Draw two humps along the back and tail to form the Ouranosaurus's fin. Make sure the top of the humps have ridges. Add the toenails on each of the four feet. Draw an oval for the eye and another for the ear. Don't forget the tear-drop shape for the nostril. Add a curved brow shape over the eye, and sketch the long lines for the mouth.

Step 5: Draw a wavy line along the neck, body, legs and tail. This line will show the variations in skin coloring. Add some bumpy ovals along the fin and back for more skin color.

Step 6: Add lines to form body detail. The lines in the legs will show muscles. Lines over the rest of the body show the skin folds and detail.

Step 7: Trace the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The Dacentrurus dinosaur was covered in sharp, tall spikes -- making it a very scary looking dinosaur. Learn how to draw this amazing dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Dacentrurus

Learn how to draw this Dacentrurus dinosaur.
Don’t be afraid of the Dacentrurus dinosaur’s sharp spikes -- with the help of the easy steps below, you’ll be drawing this dinosaur in no time.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Dacentrurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a large oval for the body. Add a peanut shape for the head, and then connect the head to the body with a curved neck shape.

Step 2: Draw a pointed shape for the tail, with a small curve at the end. Add a rounded oblong shape for the rear leg on the far side and another peanut shape for the front leg on the far side. Draw a shape for the foot at the end of each leg.

Step 3: For the rear leg on the close side, draw a long oblong shape for the thigh and a rounded rectangle for the shin. Place a shape for the foot at the end of the shin. The front leg should have a circle for the shoulder, a rounded oblong shape for the upper leg, and a rounded rectangle for the lower leg. Also add a shape for the foot at the end of this leg.

Step 4: Sketch in long, curved triangles along the back to make spikes. Add an oval for the eye and a teardrop for the nostril. The front of the snout should have a beak. Draw two more curved lines to make the mouth. Put toenails on each of the feet.

Step 5: Draw detail lines on the body to show the muscles and skin folds. Add a wavy line from the tip of the tail to the tip of the nose for skin color detail.

Step 6: Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

The sharp horns and crest of Triceratops make it a favorite among dinosaur fans. Learn how to draw this popular dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Triceratops

Learn how to draw this Triceratops dinosaur.
The things that make the Triceratops scary -- its sharp horns and large, imposing crest -- also make it a favorite for many dinosaur fans. Learn how to draw this popular dinosaur by following the steps below.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Triceratops dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a large potato shape for the body. Add curved lines that meet in a point to make the tail. Add a shape for the head and another line curving underneath the head for the lower jaw.

Step 2: Finish off the shapes on the head by adding the horns: two long ones at the top of the head and a shorter one at the tip of the snout. Connect the jaw to the body with a neck line. On top of the head, draw a bumpy oval line to make the crest.

Step 3: Draw a fat pear shape for the shoulder and upper leg, an upside-down egg shape for the lower leg, and a shape for the foot. Sketch a larger egg shape for the thigh, a rounded rectangular shape below it for the shin, and a shape for the foot.

Step 4: Draw a curved line in front of the foremost leg for the front lower leg on the far side of the Triceratops, and place a sideways pear shape below it for the foot. Draw another line behind the back leg for the shin and foot. Most of this leg will be hidden behind the body and the closer leg. Make a boomerang shape overlapping the larger spike for a brow, and draw an oval just below it for the eye. Add another oval below the front spike for the nostril. Draw two triangles, one above the other, at the end of the snout to make a beak. Finish the face with detail lines around the mouth, nose, and eyes.

Step 5: Draw a line from the top of the head to the top of the crest. Add some wavy lines around the edge of the crest for detail. Add lines in the legs and tail to show muscles. Lines in the neck and belly will show the skin folds. Don't forget to draw toenails on the feet.

Step 6: Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines, and the Triceratops is ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

While other dinosaurs were roaming the land, the Elasmosaurus dinosaur was in the water. Learn how to draw this cool dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Elasmosaurus

Learn how to draw this Elasmosaurus dinosaur.
The water-loving Elasmosaurus dinosaur boasted flippers and unique skin coloring. This is a great dinosaur to learn how to draw.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Elasmosaurus dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw an egg shape on its side for the body. Add a long, curved shape for the neck and a shorter, pointed shape for the tail.

Step 2: Draw two bent shapes for the flippers on the front side. Put a teardrop shape at the end of the neck to make the head.

Step 3: Sketch two lines to form the flippers on the far side of the body. They will be mostly hidden from view. Add a circle for the eye and a line for the mouth. Sketch wavy lines to show skin coloring detail on the front-side flippers.

Step 4: Draw another wavy line from the tip of the tail to the back of the head. You can also add some spots above the line. This shows more skin coloring detail.

Step 5: Use a felt-tip pen or marker to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

Tyrannosaurus Rex is popular for its short arms, striped back, and razor-sharp teeth. Learn how to draw this dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Tyrannosaurus Rex

Learn how to draw this Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur.
Tyrannosaurus Rex’s strong legs, striped back, and razor-sharp teeth make it an impressively scary dinosaur. Follow our steps below to create your own impressive drawing of this dinosaur favorite.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw an egg shape for the main body and an oval at one end for the chest area. Add two slightly overlapping teardrops to make the head and lower jaw.

Step 2: Draw two more egg shapes to form the thighs of the T. Rex. Because part of the thigh on the far side of the body will be hidden, it will be smaller than the thigh on the closer side. Add a long shape that is slightly bent for the upper part of the tail coming out of the body. Draw lines for the neck to connect the head to the body. Add two more lines to connect the upper and lower body shapes.

Step 3: Draw two shapes for the shins: the near shin should be a long, thin oval, and the farther shin should be shaped like a peanut. Add two more peanut shapes for each of the feet. At the end of the upper tail, sketch a long, curved shape back toward the body that comes together in a point at the end.

Step 4: Draw a flattened teardrop into the lower jaw section to define the inside of the mouth. Trace over the line on top of the mouth, and add a curve upward where it meets the lower jaw. Draw the close arm with an almost-round oval for the shoulder, a thin oval for the upper arm, and an even thinner, shorter oval for the forearm. Most of the other arm will be hidden by the body, so just add one more oval for the forearm.

Step 5: Draw a pear shape for the eye ridge. Draw the edge of another pear for the top of the eye ridge on the T. Rex's far side. Put a small teardrop inside the eye ridge for the eye and a circle just behind the eye ridge for the ear. Add a tiny crescent shape for the nostril. Sketch two claw shapes at the end of each arm. Draw a spiked claw at the end of each foot for a toe and claw. At the side of each toe, draw two more lines that each follow the same shape. These are the rest of the claws, which are mostly hidden from view. On the back of the far foot, draw a backward claw. Add a bump above the last claw on the close foot for the opposite backward claw, which is mostly hidden behind the foot.

Step 6: Sketch a tongue shape inside the mouth. Add triangles for the teeth and the muscles at the back of the mouth that connect the upper and lower jaws. Draw curved triangles along the head, back, and tail to make stripes for coloring.

Step 7: Draw lines to form some detail. Add the lines in the legs and tail to show muscles. Lines in the neck and belly will show the skin folds.

Step 8: Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the pencil lines, and the Tyrannosaurus Rex is ready for coloring.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

With its razor-sharp teeth, Velociraptor is synonymous with frightening dinosaurs. Learn how to draw this dinosaur in the next section.

How to Draw Velociraptor

Learn how to draw this Velociraptor dinosaur.
The Velociraptor may look frightening, but learning how to draw this dinosaur is a breeze. Follow the simple directions below to master this dinosaur drawing.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Velociraptor dinosaur. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Start the Velociraptor with a rounded rectangle for the body. Draw a snout shape and a thin, rounded oblong shape for the lower jaw. Connect these two shapes to the body with a curved form for the neck.

Step 2: Draw the long, pointed tail coming straight off the body. Add a hook shape just below the neck. This will be the arm and hand on the far side of the Velociraptor's body. It will end in the creature's very sharp claws.

Step 3: Draw a bowling-pin shape for the shin of the back leg on the far side. Add a peanut shape for the top part of the foot. The Velociraptor had a lot of claws, so be careful to include each one. Draw one long toe coming from the bottom of the foot and curving until it is flat on the ground. It should end in a claw toenail. Add a spiked toe coming off the middle of the foot. Draw one more hook-shaped toe sticking out above the first. This claw detail is a unique feature to the Velociraptor. Sketch a pear shape for the upper arm on the close side of the body. Draw another bowling-pin shape for the forearm. For the fingers and claws, draw two claw shapes turning back toward the body.

Step 4: Draw a lopsided pear shape for the thigh on the close side of the dinosaur. Another bowling pin will provide the shape for the shin. Add a hook shape for the foot, toe, and claw. Put one more claw in front of that hook shape for another toe and claw. Draw bumps in front of the claws for the Velociraptor's extra claw that sticks up. On the head, add in ovals for the eye and eyeball. Draw a circle behind the eye for an ear and a teardrop at the end of the snout for a nostril. A curved shape will make the eye ridge. Add triangles to make the tongue, the teeth, and the muscles at the end of the mouth.

Step 5: Add lines in the legs, neck, and tail to show muscles. Other lines throughout the body will show bone detail and skin folds. Be sure to include lines to separate the fingers and toes from the claws at the end of them.

Step 6: Draw over the pencil lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen. Erase the extra pencil lines, and the dinosaur is ready to color.

Your dinosaur is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

Whether you are a fan of dinosaurs, a budding artist, or both, learning to draw dinosaurs is a lot of fun. Experiment with color and materials, and, most of all, practice. You might soon find you’ve brought dinosaurs back to life -- if only in your sketch book.

