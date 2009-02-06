How to Draw a Field of Flowers in 5 Steps

" " Flowers of all kinds flourish in a springtime field. With the simple instructions in this article, you can draw this pretty landscape in five steps. Publications International, Ltd.

­Several elements of nature combine to create this lovely landscape scene -- sun and clouds, trees, stone, and a field of flowers. This landscape will give you a great chance to practice drawing a variety of flowers.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this field of flowers landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.