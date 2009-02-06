How to Draw a Field of Flowers in 5 Steps

Flowers of all kinds flourish in a springtime field. With the simple instructions in this article, you can draw this pretty landscape in five steps.
Publications International, Ltd.

­Several elements of nature combine to create this lovely landscape scene -- sun and clouds, trees, stone, and a field of flowers. This landscape will give you a great chance to practice drawing a variety of flowers.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this field of flowers landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Contents
  1. 1. Sketch Positioning Lines
  2. 2. Draw the Fence
  3. 3. Add Stems and Leaves
  4. 4. Add Sun and Clouds
  5. 5. Add Texture and Shading

1. Sketch Positioning Lines

Pla­ce a line above the middle of the drawing area for the horizon. ­Sketch a large, oblong oval shape to outline a boulder in the foreground on the right side. Draw a smaller oval near it for a stone. Make many tiny circles scattered at random beneath the horizon line. These will be the centers of flowers. Add many small, narrow ovals, pointing mostly up and down.

2. Draw the Fence

­

Change the horizon line to one that is slightly wavy. Using a ruler as a g­uide to level the tops, draw five narrow open rectangles for fence posts. Space them equally. Add a few blades of grass near the boulder with short jagged lines. To form flowers, draw six or seven round petals on about half the tiny circles. Do the same, using fewer petals in a somewhat different shape, for the remainder of the circles.

3. Add Stems and Leaves

­Add stems to some of the flowers with straight or slightly curving lines. Draw leaves, using a curving line on top and a jagged line below. Give shape to the boulder with broken line. Attach rails to the fence posts with the help of a ruler. Remember to keep the upper and lower rails the same width. Above the fenceposts, sketch in a wavy tree line.

4. Add Sun and Clouds

­

­Trace around a coin to form a round sun in the background. Add three irregular shapes with curved but not jagged lines for clouds. Put stems on the remaining flowers with slightly curved lines. Draw long, narrow leaves for the oval-shaped flowers. Use squiggly lines for the remaining leaves. Make shapes like an upside-down V for tall and short tufts of grass.

5. Add Texture and Shading

­ ­

­Fill in between the flowers with short, squiggly lines for grass. Draw long lines in the fence posts and rails for texture. Darken the tree line as shown. Shade the boulder with diagonal lines.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

­If you love the majestic beauty of mountains, you will love the mountain vista landscape. Learn how to draw this landscape in the next section.

