How to Draw a Woodland Trail in 5 Steps

Draw a woodland trail and capture snowy footsteps in this wonderful winter landscape complete with snow-capped pines.

This landscape is right out of a holiday story. Pine trees frosted with snow, trees made bare by the winter chill -- even fresh footsteps in the snow.

In this ­article, we'll show you how to draw this woodland trail landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.­

On the next page, we'll get started with just a few geometric shapes.­