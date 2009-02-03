How to Draw Wheat Fields in 4 Steps

" " Publications International, Ltd. Slender stalks of wheat sway in the wind and in the sunshine. Learn to draw this landscape in just four simple steps.

This wheat field presents a serene nature setting. You’ll explore a variety of shapes and lines when learning to draw this landscape­.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this wheat field. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this article to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started? Head to the next page for step 1.

