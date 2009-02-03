How to Draw Wheat Fields in 4 Steps

Publications International, Ltd. Slender stalks of wheat sway in the wind and in the sunshine. Learn to draw this landscape in just four simple steps.

This wheat field presents a serene nature setting. You’ll explore a variety of shapes and lines when learning to draw this landscape­.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this wheat field. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this article to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to get started?

Contents
  1. 1. Draw Stalks and Stems
  2. 2. Add Kernels
  3. 3. Add the Sun
  4. 4. Add Shading

1. Draw Stalks and Stems

­Draw a horizon line in the center of the page. In the foreground area, lightly sketch long, narrow ovals slightly narrower at the top than at the bottom.

Add stems to the base of each oval with pairs of narrow curving lines. Draw the stems so that they lean in different directions.

2. Add Kernels

Draw small ovals with pointed tips inside the outline of the wheat stalks for the wheat kernels. Use a combination of straight and crooked lines to draw a long thin fiber at the point of each seed.

In the next step, we'll give some perspective by adding a sun and clouds to the landscape scene.

3. Add the Sun

­Add the sun in about the middle of the sky, midway between the highest wheat tips. Create clouds around the sun with irregular ovals.

You're almost finished! Check out the next page for the final step in drawing this landscape.

4. Add Shading

Shade the base of each kernel of wheat with very short lines. Carefully sketch a large number of vertical, slightly curving lines to show the field of wheat in the background.

Shade the base of each kernel of wheat with very short lines. Carefully sketch a large number of vertical, slightly curving lines to show the field of wheat in the background.

Your landscape drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

