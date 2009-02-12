How to Draw Steam Engines in 7 Steps

" " Draw steam engines to create your own train yard full of hard-working engines. Publications International, Ltd.

­Choo-choo! Every kid loves a steam engine ­-- and lots of grownups do, too. Use our easy instructions to draw your own steam engine, or an entire train yard full of them.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above steam engine. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

­Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Ready to get started? Head over to the next page for the first step.