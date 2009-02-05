How to Draw Desert Cacti in 4 Steps

" " Draw landscapes of cacti in a desert scene. In this article, you can learn how to draw this landscape of cacti that thrive under a scorching sun. Publications International, Ltd.

­

Cactus plants, rocks, sand, ­sun -- this desert cacti landscape has got it all.

Advertisement

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this desert cacti landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this article to get a closer look at each step.

We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Ready to sharpen your drawing skills? Let's get started ...