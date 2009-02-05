How to Draw a Country Church in 5 Steps

" " Draw a country church scene filled with small-town charm in just five easy-to-follow steps.­ Publications International, Ltd.

This country church lies at the end of a stone-lined path surrounded by lush trees. You'll have a great time learning to draw all the components of this charming landscape.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this country church landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out the article to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

