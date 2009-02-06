How to Draw a Mountain Stream in 5 Steps

" " A mountain stream meets a cluster of majestic pines. Learn to draw the beautiful mountain stream landscape in five steps. Publications International, Ltd.

This stream sits high atop a mountain, surrounded by lush trees, boulders, and sunshine. This landscape drawing is a great opportunity to practice attention to detail and perspective.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this mountain stream landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this article to get a closer look at each step.

W­e'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

