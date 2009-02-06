How to Draw a Harbor Scene in 5 Steps

" " This harbor scene features a trio of boats, docked seaside, on a beautiful day. Publications International, Ltd.

­If you love life on the water, you'll love this landscape. Learn to draw this landscape scene and you'll also learn how to draw thre­e very different looking boats.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this harbor scene landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this article to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.­

Ready to set sail? Let's get started ...