How to Draw a Tropical Beach Scene in 5 Steps

The sun shines and palm trees sway in the breeze in this tropical beach scene. Learning to draw this landscape can be as relaxing as be­ing in it.

In just five steps, we'll show you how to draw this tropical beach landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this article ­to get a closer look at each step.

We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.