How to Draw a Cityscape in 5 Steps

The city has its own brand of amazing landscapes, like this dazzling, towering skyline. This landscape is a great drawing project for city and country lovers alike. ­In just five steps, we'll show you how to draw this cityscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Feeling inspired? Sharpen your pencil and let's get started!­