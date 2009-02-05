How to Draw a Village in 5 Steps

" " Draw a charming village scene where a barn, a farmhouse, and a church come together by following five simple steps. Publications International, Ltd.

­­

­­­This charming village scene has it all -- a church, a house, and a barn against the backdrop of a sunset. Best of all, it's easy to draw with the help of our simple instructions.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw this village landscape. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this article to get a closer look at each step.

We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

­