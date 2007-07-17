How to Draw Cars

Sports Car Image Gallery Cars and trucks look great on the street -- and on paper. Learn to draw awesome cars, trucks, and more in a few simple steps. See more pictures of sports cars.
Publications International, Ltd.

From big and tough semi-tru­cks to lean and fast sports cars, cars are cool to drive and even cooler to learn ho­w to draw. In this article you'll find a great variety of cars and simple, step-by-step instructions that will help you learn how to draw them.

Drawing can be fun, and it is not as hard as you may think. One of the secrets of drawing is that any object can be broken down into its smaller parts.

Each car drawing in this article begins with a few simple shapes in red ink. The second step shows the first drawing in black, with new shapes and marks in red. This shows you how to make step one's drawing look like that in step two. The steps that follow also show the earlier drawings in black and the new marks and shape­s in red.

Either draw the cars freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out each project to get a closer look at each step. Many people find it helpful to use a ruler or other straightedge to draw straight lines. For circles and curves, trace your pencil around a coin, drawing template, or other circular objects. Sketch lightly with your pencil. This makes it easier to erase mistakes and other marks that change slightly in later steps.

When you are done, use a pen or fine felt-tip marker to darken the pencil marks that make up the finished drawing. Then gently erase any remaining pencil marks.

If you wish, you can add color by using crayons, colored pencils, or markers. You may want to cut out your drawings, and tape or glue them onto colored constructi­on paper. Then you will be the proud owner of an art collection of exciting vehicles. Have fun.

Learn how to draw these cars in 5 steps:

 

Contents
  1. How to Draw a 1957 Chevy
  2. How to Draw a Classic Car
  3. How to Draw a Corvette
  4. How to Draw a Ferrari
  5. How to Draw a Lamborghini
  6. How to Draw a Minivan
  7. How to Draw a Pickup Truck
  8. How to Draw a Semi-Truck
  9. How to Draw a Motorcycle

How to Draw a 1957 Chevy

Learn to draw this 1957 Chevy.
The 1957 Chevy is one of the coolest cars ever made. Pay attention to the details when learning how to draw this all-time car favorite.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this car. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a small rectangle (front of the car) with a large rectangle (passenger’s side) attached at an angle to its left side. At the bottom of where these rectangles meet, sketch a curved line and a circle for one front tire. Add a curved line below the small rectangle for the other front tire.

To form the rear tire, use an oval that goes halfway into the back of the large rectangle. For the front hood, form a diamond shape on the top of the small rectangle and part of the large rectangle. Show the windshield and side windows by adding three slanted lines to the top of the diamond and large rectangle. Form the roof by connecting these three lines with a tube that is pointed on both ends.

Step 2: Overlapping the rear wheel, draw a half circle with a short straight line on its left end to form the wheel well. Sketch the front wheel well, adding a crooked line to the front of the curved line. Inside the rear wheel, place a tiny circle within an oval for the hubcap. Draw three circles inside the front wheel for the other hubcap. Show the shape of the windows and windshield by using straight and curved lines as shown here.

Step 3: Add the side moldings by drawing a long Y-shaped tube with open ends. Use a closed half circle to form the rear bumper. Place three smaller closed half circles near the front of the Y-shaped side moldings. Form the doors with straight and curved lines. Draw two short straight lines for the door handles.

Step 4: For each headlight, draw a circle within a larger odd-shaped circle. Place a stretched-out V-shaped figure between the headlights to show that the car has a V-8 engine. On the front hood, sketch two “wind-splits,” which look like closed half circles with a square bump on top. To form the top edge of the front hood, place a long curved line through the wind-split on your right. Use several curved lines to form the front bumper as shown here.

Step 5: Draw some straight and curved lines to finish the roof supports and the front bumper. Add two straight lines behind each wind-split on the front hood.

Darken the sidewalls of the tires, the lower half of the two bullet-shaped parts on the ends of the bumper, the areas between parts of the front bumper, and the rims of the front headlights. Use many straight lines to add shading to the bottoms of the tires and the rear of the car.

Your car drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. Before the 1957 Chevy was made, there were classic cars. Learn how to draw a classic car in the next section.

How to Draw a Classic Car

Learn how to draw this classic car.
With their mix of smooth lines and sharp angles, this classic car is not only unique and cool-looking, it's great practice for your drawing skills.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this classic car. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: For the main part of the body, draw a large rectangle that is not quite finished. On top of its right half, form a rectangle with a slanted left end to form the driver’s-side windows. Above it, add a long thin rectangle that is slanted for the roof.

Use a small slanted box to form the windshield. Place a straight line from the left end of the windshield to the front of the car in order to form the triangular front hood. Sketch two circles for the wheels. Put an incomplete circle inside the large rectangle for the spare tire.

Step 2: Add a curved line to the roof of the car. To form the tires, draw a circle inside the front and rear wheels and an unfinished circle inside the spare tire. Add curved lines around the wheels and along the bottom of the car to form the running board and fenders.

Step 3: Add hubcaps to each of the three tires by drawing a small circle within a larger circle. Use straight and curved lines to form the front grille and the roof support columns as shown here.

Step 4: Place four short upright lines in front of the spare tire. Use a few straight and curved lines to form the doors. Draw tiny thin rectangles for the door handles. Add an upside-down L-shaped figure for the rear bumper.

Step 5: Sketch the upper side moldings using four straight lines and one tiny curved line along the top part of the body. Finish the trunk area and rear bumper by using straight and curved lines.

Darken the tires, running board, top of the side windows, and part of the trunk area. Draw a straight line below the dark areas in the side windows.

Your car drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. If you love cars, you love the Corvette. Learn how to draw this awesome car in the next section.

How to Draw a Corvette

Learn how to draw this Corvette.
Corvettes are known for their smooth style, lean looks and speedy performance. Show off your style by learning how to draw this cool car.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this Corvette. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw the passenger’s side of the car as a large rectangle with a slanted right side and two ovals for wheels. Above this structure, form the windshield and side windows using two slanted rectangles. For the front of the car, place a smaller slanted rectangle to the right side of the lower rectangle.

Step 2: Sketch a curved line to form the roof. From the bottom of each tire, draw a straight line that curves upward to show the width of the tire. Add hubcaps to each tire by drawing an oval surrounding six curved triangles.

Place a half circle above the front tire to form the wheel well. In front of the rear tire, sketch a curved line for part of the wheel well. Smooth off the rear of the car using another curved line. Under the front end of the car, form the third wheel using a half circle and a curved line.

Step 3: Add the sideview mirror by using an odd-shaped oval with a curved line under it. To form the roof supports, draw three upright lines that slant to your right and one that slants to your left. From right to left, sketch one straight line inside the side window. Draw five straight lines and two curved lines in the windshield.

Step 4: For side lights, place one small rectangle near the front of the car and an even smaller rectangle by the rear. Behind the front tire, draw two upright rectangles that are curved. From right to left, use three straight horizontal lines for the side moldings. Add two curved upright lines for the doors.

Step 5: Draw a straight line between the tires near the bottom of the side of the car. Place a thin darkened triangle ("bumper shroud") ahead of the front tire. Sketch three lines to show the edges of the front end. Add two partially darkened rectangles for the fog lights and turn signals.

Between these rectangles, draw another rectangle for the license plate panel. Use several curved lines and an oval to show the folding headlight covers and to finish the front hood. Form the door handle using a small rectangle with a black bottom half. Darken the tires, curved triangles on the two hubcaps, steering wheel, and car interior.

Your car drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. Ferraris are among the most amazing cars ever made. Learn how to draw a Ferrari in the next section.

How to Draw a Ferrari

Considered by many to be the ultimate sports car, the Ferrari is an unforgettable car. You’ll have a great time learning how to draw this amazing car.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this car. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a long rectangle for the driver’s side of the car. For the wheels, use a circle and an oval that overlap the rectangle. On top of the right half of the rectangle, draw a smaller rectangle with slanted sides to form the driver’s-side windows.

Use two diamond-shaped figures for the roof and windshield. Add two more diamond-shaped figures for the front hood and the front end of the car.

Step 2: Using gently curved lines, show the rounded shape of the front end, front hood, windshield, and roof. Draw a short curved line for the rounded bottom corner of the front end. Above and to the left of the rear wheel, add a short straight line to show the bottom edge of the rear driver’s-side window.

Form each hubcap using a small circle inside of a larger circle. Add thickness to each tire by drawing a short curved line from the base of the tire to the bottom of the body. Sketch the rear wheel well using a curved line attached to a straight line that slants upward to the back of the car.

Step 3: Add a curved line ahead of the front tire for part of the wheel well. Draw ovals for the sideview mirror and gas cap. Sketch a curved line from just behind the top of the front wheel to the back of the car. Use straight and curved lines to form the front grille, door, and roof supports.

Step 4: Near the back of the front wheel, draw an L-shaped figure. Behind and below this figure, draw a line that curves up to the back of the car. At the right end of this line, draw an upright line that has tiny spikes coming out of the top.

Add a U-shaped figure to the bottom of this upright line to form the bumper. Place two slightly curved lines at the front of the car. In front of the windshield, draw a thin rectangle.

On the lower side of the car, sketch five lines that curve up to form the air slits for the radiators built into the side of the car. Connect these air slits with an upright line. Finish drawing the rear wheel well by placing a tiny line behind the rear tire.

Step 5: Inside each tire, draw a circle around five half circles to form the wheels. Place a dot for the lock on the gas cap located behind the windows. Add the windshield wipers as shown here.

Darken the sidewalls of the tires, the half circles in the wheels, and the lower half of the sideview mirror, Also blacken the top of the driver’s-side windows, part of the front grille, the front bottom edges of the car, and the thin rectangle in front of the windshield. Use straight and curved lines to outline the front hood and headlight covers. Add shading where shown by sketching many straight lines.

Your car drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. The Lamborghini dazzles with its sharp, lean styling. Learn how to draw a Lamborghini in the next section.

How to Draw a Lamborghini

Learn how to draw this Lamborghini.
In the world of custom sports cars, the Lamborghini rules. Sharpen your drawing skills by learning how to draw this complex and ultra-cool car.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this sports car. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a long line from left to right. Place short upright lines on each end; the one on the left should be about twice as tall as the line on the right. Connect the tops of these two lines with a gently curved line. Draw two circles for wheels.

Step 2: Sketch an L-shaped figure on the front of the car. Add two slightly curved lines for the windshield. Use straight and curved lines to show the shape of the bottom of the car.

Step 3: For each hubcap, draw a larger circle around six smaller circles arranged as shown here. Behind the rear tire, use four straight lines to form the tail pipe. Use straight and curved lines to form the rear spoiler.

Step 4: Draw two slightly curved lines in front of the rear wheel. Add a straight line behind the front wheel. Ahead of the front wheel, sketch a straight line and a cuplike figure. Place a triangle on the side of the car.

Use several straight and curved lines to form the side and rear windows, windshield, and roof. Place a flattened oval in front of the windshield for the sideview mirror.

Step 5: Put an upright line inside the sideview mirror. Draw a bowl-like figure for the door, and place a straight line through most of it. Continue the straight line from the rear of the triangle to the back of the car. Shade the areas shown here by sketching many straight lines and darkening the remaining portions.

Your car drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. A minivan is large enough for all your friends -- and our instructions are simple enough for you to learn how to draw it in just five steps. Learn how to draw a minivan in the next section.

How to Draw a Minivan

Learn how to draw this minivan.
With its multiple doors and seats, this minivan has room for your all your friends. Make room for your drawing skills and have a great time learning how to draw this car.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this minivan. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a long rectangle for the driver’s side of the body. Add ovals for the wheels. For the front end, form a small rectangle to the left of the long rectangle. Above the long rectangle, sketch a rectangle with slanted sides for the driver’s-side windows. Use a slanted rectangle for the windshield.

Form the front hood by connecting the windshield to the front of the van with a line. Place a line on top of the van for the roof. Draw a short curved line in front of each tire. Add another curved line under the front of the van for the front tire on the passenger’s side.

Step 2: Inside each tire, sketch a small oval in a larger oval for the hubcap. Show the bottom of the driver’s-side tires by connecting each tire to the curved line in front of it. Form three side windows by using straight and curved lines. Add the bullet-shaped sideview mirror. Show the positions of the front bumper, grille, headlights, and front hood with straight and curved lines.

Step 3: To form the wheel wells, sketch a half circle with one end that curves out around the top of each tire. Use straight and curved lines to make the door and side moldings. For the rear bumper, draw a short curved line.

Step 4: Form the headlights, grille, and rubber molding on the front bumper by drawing many straight lines and a few curved ones.

Step 5: Use several curved lines to form the passenger’s-side seat and the steering wheel. Darken the passenger’s-side door, seat belt, and side of the headrest, as well as the steering wheel. For the lower side moldings, draw one long straight line and a short one along the side and the rear panel. Sketch the symbol on the front hood and a slightly curved line to show the front end of the hood.

Use two slightly curved lines to show the front edge of the front bumper and the parking light/turn signal above it. Blacken a strip on the front bumper and part of the front grille. Form the door handle with a small rectangle that has a darkened lower half. Connect the sideview mirror to the door with a sharply curved line.

Shade the mirror with a slightly curved line and a darkened lower edge. Blacken the bottoms of the tires, the wheel wells, and the rear bumper.

You can haul all your stuff in a big and strong pick-up truck. Learn how to draw it in the next section.

How to Draw a Pickup Truck

Learn how to draw this pickup truck.
This strong and sturdy pickup truck can easily carry most anything. You can learn how to draw this pickup truck by following our steps below.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this pickup truck. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw a long rectangle for the driver’s side of the body with two overlapping circles on the right and left ends for the wheels. On top of the left half of the body, form the cab with a smaller rectangle that has a slanted left side.

Step 2: For each styled wheel, draw a small circle inside of a larger circle, both of which are inside the tire. For the wheel well above each tire, sketch an object that looks like an upside-down bowl.

Attach a U-shaped figure to the front wheel well to form the front bumper. To the rear wheel, connect a backward L-shaped figure (for the bottom and rear portion of the pickup truck) with a cuplike bumper attached. Outline the front hood with a curved line.

Step 3: To form the driver’s-side window, sketch a rectangle with a slanted left side that is drawn around an odd-shaped oval (the sideview mirror). Attach two thin rectangles to each other to make the door handle.

For the windshield, draw a straight line that is slanted like the front of the driver’s-side window. Add a very short line to the top and bottom of the windshield, forming a long skinny triangle. Under the front bumper, place an air dam that looks like a check mark lying on its side. Add five half circles inside each styled wheel.

Step 4: Using the front end of the truck, form two connected squares for the front headlights. Surround them with the trim, which looks like an upside-down L-shaped figure attached to a straight line with a curve at the end. Place a curved line above each wheel for the fender.

Form the door with a rectangle that has a curved left side and is missing its top. Add an upright straight line behind the door to separate the cab from the cargo bed. Near the top of this line, draw a straight line to the back of the truck just below the top of the cargo bed. Form the taillight with an L-shaped figure.

From the front of the truck to the back, add side moldings by drawing two straight lines, one above the other. At the back of the truck, connect the two lines, and continue the top line to the end of the truck. Place a short straight line inside the rear bumper. For the gas cap, draw a small circle between the door and the rear wheel.

Step 5: Add the top of the steering wheel and the stick shift that sits on the steering wheel column.

Darken the steering wheel, wheel wells, side moldings, the air dam under the front bumper, and inside of the window. Also blacken the upper half of the door handle, the top of the front and rear bumpers, and the five half circles inside each styled wheel. Draw a figure shaped like a thick dark staple inside of the taillight.

Keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. Now that you can draw a pickup truck, why not go for something larger? Semi-trucks can carry cargo for miles. Learn how to draw a semi-truck in the next section.

How to Draw a Semi-Truck

Learn how to draw this semi-truck.
With its roomy cab and large wheels, this semi-truck can make it through the long haul -- but it won’t take you a long time to learn how to draw it.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this semi-truck. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Connect two upright rectangles to form the cab. To the lower right side, attach a large U-shaped figure lying on its side. Place a straight line and an upright curved line inside the U-shaped figure to show the outline of the rear tires.

Step 2: Form three complete tires by placing a small oval inside a larger oval. Attach the bottom of an unfinished oval to the bottom of the front tire. To the left of the two rear tires, sketch another incomplete oval.

On the far left, draw two unfinished ovals that overlap slightly and are connected at the bottom. Above and to the left of the rear tires, sketch one long straight line from right to left and one short line that is slanted and upright.

Step 3: Place a tiny oval in the front tire and a small curved line near the middle of each rear tire. By the rear tires, add one long curved line and two short curved lines to form double wheels. Between the front and rear tires, form a gas tank by connecting a half circle to a short line that touches the first rear tire. Draw a circle behind the front tire. Attach the bottoms of the circle and half circle with a straight line to finish the gas tank.

Connect a short line to the top front side of the gas tank. To this short line, attach a line that bends over the front tire (for the wheel well) and around the front of the truck. Complete the top of the front driver’s-side tire with a short line.

At the front of the truck, form the long rectangular bumper. Between the front tires, draw a slightly curved line under the bumper. On top of the cab, sketch the tubular exhaust pipe, the horn, and three lights that look like small connected circles.

Step 4: For the windshield, draw a rectangle. Sketch two slanted lines with circles on one end and double lines on the other for the windshield wipers. Form the front grille by placing a square inside of a slightly larger square. Add several upright lines inside the smaller square to complete the grille.

On both sides of the grille, draw a circle within another circle for the headlights. Place four small rectangles on the front bumper for parking lights and turn signals. Use four curved lines as straps around the gas tank.

Step 5: Form the door and windows using three rectangles. Draw double lines at the top of the door’s window and the windshield. Place a tiny rectangle on the door for a handle.

Under the door, draw a slightly larger rectangle that is mostly darkened for the foothold. Add eight tiny circles (lug nuts) and a short curved line inside the front tire. Put comma-shaped figures in the two rear wheels. Fill in the many dark areas shown here.

Your semi-truck drawing is finished! If you think motorcycles are cool, you’ll love learning to draw one. Learn how to draw a motorcycle in the next section.

How to Draw a Motorcycle

Learn how to draw this motorcycle.
It may only have two wheels, but motorcycles are just as cool as cars and trucks. They’re also just as fun to learn to draw.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this motorcycle. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.

Step 1: Draw two circles to form the wheels. Slightly overlapping the circle on your right, sketch the odd-shaped rectangle with a right side that is not complete.

Step 2: To form the fork attached to the front wheel, draw a tube with one straight end and one rounded end. The tube should start just below the center of the front wheel and end by the top left tip of the odd-shaped rectangle.

Near the top of the fork, draw one half circle and a full circle to form the handlebars. Place a long oval between the top right-hand side of the odd rectangle and the center of the rectangle’s left side. Draw the two odd-shaped lines below this oval to show the motor’s position.

Step 3: Inside each wheel, sketch a smaller circle to show the tires. From the center of the rear wheel to the motor area, draw a thin rectangle with rounded ends and a small circle on the right side.

To form the front fender, draw a curved line between the front tire and the handlebars. Add a small straight line to both ends of this curved line. Then place another curved line above the other one. Make sure that neither line is drawn through the fork and that the upper line goes around the long oval in the center. Draw the seat using the oval as a guide.

Step 4: Add the spokes and hubs by drawing circles inside each wheel and attaching straight lines to each circle. In the front wheel hub, draw a wide U-shaped figure with a tiny circle inside of it. Add a bullet-shaped figure to the motor area. Divide the seat and main body into sections by using straight lines.

Step 5: For the cable on the front fork, sketch a line from the wheel hub to the top of the fork. Add a small black square to the top of the cable. Draw a short line between the handlebars and the body. In front of the seat and below the handlebars, sketch a dark L-shaped figure. Inside the rear wheel hub, draw a circle.

Behind the seat, add a darkened curved bar. Under this area, draw a short upright line. To the left of this line, sketch an odd-shaped rectangle with a blackened top edge. In the motor area, draw the odd figures shown here, adding many lines and dark areas for shading. Place dots inside the seat for texture. Darken the tires and part of the handlebars.

Your motorcycle drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

Whether it’s a rough-and-tumble pick-up truck or a lean and mean Lamborghini, cars look great on the street and even better on paper. Customize your car drawings with your own colors and details, and you’ll soon have the coolest ride around.

