How to Draw Cars

This strong and sturdy pickup truck can easily carry most anything. You can learn how to draw this pickup truck by following our steps below.
In this section, we'll show you how to draw this pickup truck. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.
Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.
Step 1: Draw a long rectangle for the driver’s side of the body with two overlapping circles on the right and left ends for the wheels. On top of the left half of the body, form the cab with a smaller rectangle that has a slanted left side.
Step 2: For each styled wheel, draw a small circle inside of a larger circle, both of which are inside the tire. For the wheel well above each tire, sketch an object that looks like an upside-down bowl.
Attach a U-shaped figure to the front wheel well to form the front bumper. To the rear wheel, connect a backward L-shaped figure (for the bottom and rear portion of the pickup truck) with a cuplike bumper attached. Outline the front hood with a curved line.
Step 3: To form the driver’s-side window, sketch a rectangle with a slanted left side that is drawn around an odd-shaped oval (the sideview mirror). Attach two thin rectangles to each other to make the door handle.
For the windshield, draw a straight line that is slanted like the front of the driver’s-side window. Add a very short line to the top and bottom of the windshield, forming a long skinny triangle. Under the front bumper, place an air dam that looks like a check mark lying on its side. Add five half circles inside each styled wheel.
Step 4: Using the front end of the truck, form two connected squares for the front headlights. Surround them with the trim, which looks like an upside-down L-shaped figure attached to a straight line with a curve at the end. Place a curved line above each wheel for the fender.
Form the door with a rectangle that has a curved left side and is missing its top. Add an upright straight line behind the door to separate the cab from the cargo bed. Near the top of this line, draw a straight line to the back of the truck just below the top of the cargo bed. Form the taillight with an L-shaped figure.
From the front of the truck to the back, add side moldings by drawing two straight lines, one above the other. At the back of the truck, connect the two lines, and continue the top line to the end of the truck. Place a short straight line inside the rear bumper. For the gas cap, draw a small circle between the door and the rear wheel.
Step 5: Add the top of the steering wheel and the stick shift that sits on the steering wheel column.
Darken the steering wheel, wheel wells, side moldings, the air dam under the front bumper, and inside of the window. Also blacken the upper half of the door handle, the top of the front and rear bumpers, and the five half circles inside each styled wheel. Draw a figure shaped like a thick dark staple inside of the taillight.
Keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing. Now that you can draw a pickup truck, why not go for something larger? Semi-trucks can carry cargo for miles. Learn how to draw a semi-truck in the next section.
