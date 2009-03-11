10 Fun Party Craft Ideas

There are many varieties of kids' craft T-shirts, and whichever one you choose, it's a smart idea to ask children to bring their own blank shirts to the party. Otherwise, you risk running out of certain sizes and spending a lot of money purchasing them.

Four- to 6-year-olds will probably do better with fabric painted shirts. You'll need the following supplies for these:

plain T-shirts

fabric paints

stencils

tape

paper bag

smocks or aprons

Prepare a large, flat space, and lay shirts out flat for the young participants. Slip a paper bag inside each shirt to prevent paint from soaking through to the other side. Help kids pick out colors and any stencils they'd like to use. Tape stencils in place. Then, assist with painting inside the stencils and allow the shirts to dry. Or, you could also have them decorate with handprints or fingerprints for a more free-form project.

Older partygoers might like to try out tie dye instead. For these funky threads, you'll need the following:

T-shirts

a bag of strong rubber bands

clothing dye

squirt bottles

Pour the different colors of dye into individual squirt bottles. For each T-shirt, wrap rubber bands around it at intervals a couple of inches apart. Squeeze a different dye color on each separate section of the T-shirt, and wring out the excess dye. Allow it to set for about three hours, then rinse thoroughly, remove the rubber bands and let dry. Just remember that fabric dyes stain easily, so take extra caution with this project.