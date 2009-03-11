10 Fun Party Craft Ideas

Want to send kids home from a birthday party with more than a sugar high? Crafts are a great way to entertain young guests and provide a fun alternative to the traditional birthday goodie bag.
First, a few starter tips:
- If you decide to pencil in craft time during a party, it's probably smart to sandwich it between a more physical activity, such as a series of relay races or a scavenger hunt, and before cake and ice cream to offer an incentive for finishing the project.
- For older kids, it's also important to check if the birthday boy or girl is interested in crafting at all. If the birthday tween doesn't want to make a tie-dyed T-shirt, for instance, it'll be challenging to entice the friends to follow your lead.
The following 10 craft ideas can work for a range of ages and skill levels. Some require more guidance and supervision than others, so keep that in mind as you plan out the party. Also, to help you stay on budget, encourage parents to RSVP early and to let you know if any siblings will be tagging along. You want to have plenty of supplies to go around, but not overspend.