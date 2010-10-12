Top 10 Pirate Birthday Party Ideas

Ahoy, all ye pirates! We hear 'tis ye birthday 'n ye want to throw a parrrty. We're goin' to show ye how 'tis done, scurvy pirate-style. Ye want a cake? Snacks? Favors? Games? We've got it all. Just beware ye're not forced to walk th' plank. Remember … dead men tell no tales.

OK, that's enough of that.

Advertisement

Most kids can't get enough of pirates, pirate toys and pirate movies. The pirate theme lends itself quite well to birthday parties -- there are so many opportunities for dress-up and treasure-hunting! So, for your little pirate's next birthday, grab a cup of grog, slap on an eye patch and get your "Yo ho ho!" ready to go.

Let's get starrrrted!