Scrapbook Crafts

Scrapbook crafts can personalize your memories.
Your scrapbook pages deserve their own special binding and these scrapbook crafts for kids will get you started.

Kids will enjoy making these art crafts and picking out their favorite photos to go inside -- your book of memories will never be store-bought again!

To create personalized scrapbook binding, follow these links:

Scrapbook Binding

Make a scrapbook cover using cloth and yarn in this project.

Cereal Box Bookbinding

Turn your favorite cereal into a scrapbook cover in this craft.

Most scrapbooks focus on the inside, but with the first craft, you can treat your scrapbook pages to special binding on the outside.

Scrapbook Binding

Place cardboard panel and cover on piece of cloth.
Create your own scrapbook binding instead of buying one from the store with this art craft. You can save memories from a vacation, jot down your thoughts, or sketch drawings in your own special book.

What You'll Need:

  • Two 11x2-inch pieces of cardboard (for the panel)
  • Two 11x12-inch pieces of cardboard (for the covers)
  • Two 17x20-inch pieces of cloth
  • Ruler
  • Blunt scissors
  • Old paintbrush
  • Craft glue
  • Typing or construction paper
  • Hole punch
  • Yarn

How to Make Scrapbook Binding:

Step 1: Using the illustration as your guide, place one cardboard panel piece and one cardboard cover piece on one piece of cloth. Leave a 1/4-inch space between the cardboard pieces. Cut out the corners from the cloth.

Step 2: Remove the cover board from its position and apply an even coat of glue on one side of the board. Place it back onto the cloth to glue it in place.

Step 3: Repeat with the panel board. Fold the cloth over the boards and glue in place. Let the glue set.

Fold cloth over the boards and glue in place.
Step 4: Cut a 7x7-inch square from a piece of paper. Glue the square of paper over the cloth edges on the cover board.

Glue the square of paper over the cloth.
Step 5: Repeat steps 1 through 4 to make the other cover.

Step 6: Punch 2 holes in the panel of the front and back covers, making sure they line up together.

Step 7: To make the inside pages, punch two holes in several sheets of typing or construction paper in the same position as the cover holes.

Step 8: Tie the scrapbook together using yarn.

Tie the scrapbook with yarn.
If you're a recycling-conscious crafter, check out the next page for take on scrapbook binding that reuses old cereal boxes.

Cereal Box Bookbinding

Cut front and back covers from a cereal box.
Turn this cereal box bookbinding scrapbook craft into your own journal, scrapbook or sketchbook. This art craft creates a place to put precious memories while reusing old cereal boxes at the same time.

What You'll Need:

  • Typing paper
  • Needle and thread
  • Empty cereal box
  • Blunt scissors
  • Ruler
  • Two 9x11-inch pieces of wrapping paper
  • Craft glue
  • White construction paper

How to Make Cereal Box Bookbinding:

Step 1: Fold 40 sheets of typing paper in half. Separate 8 sheets from the 40, and sew the pages together along the fold using a needle and thread. Repeat with 4 more 8-page sections.

Step 2: Cut the front and back covers from a cereal box. Follow the cut lines shown in the illustration to cut two 6x9-inch pieces with a 1/2-inch spine.

Step 3: Place a 9x11-inch piece of wrapping paper on your work surface, and cut off the corners as shown.

Cut off wrapping paper corners.
Step 4: Coat the front cover piece with glue, and place it down on the wrapping paper. Glue the flaps over. Repeat for the back cover.

Glue the flaps over.
Step 5: Cut two 5x7-inch pieces of white construction paper. Glue one to the inside of each cover piece.

Step 6: Glue the spines of the front and back covers together. Then put glue on the inside spine, and insert the five 8-page sections. Let it set overnight.

