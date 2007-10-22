Scrapbook Crafts

" " Place cardboard panel and cover on piece of cloth.

Create your own scrapbook binding instead of buying one from the store with this art craft. You can save memories from a vacation, jot down your thoughts, or sketch drawings in your own special book.

What You'll Need:

Two 11x2-inch pieces of cardboard (for the panel)

Two 11x12-inch pieces of cardboard (for the covers)

Two 17x20-inch pieces of cloth

Ruler

Blunt scissors

Old paintbrush

Craft glue

Typing or construction paper

Hole punch

Yarn

How to Make Scrapbook Binding:

Step 1: Using the illustration as your guide, place one cardboard panel piece and one cardboard cover piece on one piece of cloth. Leave a 1/4-inch space between the cardboard pieces. Cut out the corners from the cloth.

Step 2: Remove the cover board from its position and apply an even coat of glue on one side of the board. Place it back onto the cloth to glue it in place.

Step 3: Repeat with the panel board. Fold the cloth over the boards and glue in place. Let the glue set.

" " Fold cloth over the boards and glue in place.

Step 4: Cut a 7x7-inch square from a piece of paper. Glue the square of paper over the cloth edges on the cover board.

" " Glue the square of paper over the cloth.

Step 5: Repeat steps 1 through 4 to make the other cover.

Step 6: Punch 2 holes in the panel of the front and back covers, making sure they line up together.

Step 7: To make the inside pages, punch two holes in several sheets of typing or construction paper in the same position as the cover holes.

Step 8: Tie the scrapbook together using yarn.

" " Tie the scrapbook with yarn.

If you're a recycling-conscious crafter, check out the next page for take on scrapbook binding that reuses old cereal boxes.

