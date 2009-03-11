5 Fun Places to Have Kids' Parties

" " Hosting a party away from home can save you some headaches. Banana Stock/Thinkstock

Throwing a kids' birthday party in your own home may seem like an easy, budget-friendly idea at first, but it may be more than you bargained for. Consider the amount of time you'll invest in cleaning up before the party, setting up games and activities and prepping a space for food and cake. Then, think about the post-party cleanup. Entertaining a group of 10 six-year-olds, for instance, can be messy -- and stressful.

Hosting a birthday at a venue outside of the home may cost a little more up front, but it could end up saving you time and allow you to enjoy more of the festivities. This doesn't mean you have to rent out an entire bowling alley or shell out $50 per head for an amusement park. There are plenty of fun, affordable spots that cater to children of all ages and allow you to join in the birthday merriment without having to fret over logistics. The following five examples are just the starting point of potential places to host the perfect kids' party.