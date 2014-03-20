Lifestyle
Event Planning

Planning events can be a great way to meet your neighbors and see family and friends more often. Get ideas and tips for event planning.

10 Money-making Ideas for Events

10 Tips for Organizing a Formal Event

5 Tips for Planning Career Fair Events

5 Pet Event Ideas

How to Host a Trivia Night
Spice up a slow bar night or create a great fundraiser for your organization with a trivia night. We'll show you all a host needs toknow.

By Kim Williamson

How to Organize a Basketball Tournament
There's a reason they call it "March Madness." Basketball tournaments can be super-exciting, but it takes a lot of nerve to orchestrate one from the planning stages and see it to completion.

By Jill Jaracz

How to Organize a Chinese Auction
Auctions are standard fare for fundraising events, but if you want to spice it up a bit, hold a Chinese auction. It's a unique and exciting way to bring in the cash.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Organize a Yard Sale
Whether you're looking to score some bucks, fill some time or clear the clutter, you may find a yard sale is the perfect way to spend a Saturday at home -- as long as you do it right.

By Julia Layton

10 Tips for Sustainable Event Planning
A green event means more than recycling waste and serving organic food. You can expand your efforts into every area of your program with these tips.

By Caitlin Uttley

5 Pet Event Ideas
Excuse the puns, as we take you through five "purr-fect" ways to "paw-ty" with your favorite furry friends.

By Sarah Winkler

How to Plan a Madrigal Dinner
Thinking of hosting a madrigal dinner this holiday season? We'll tell you everything it takes to plan one.

By Terri Briseno

10 Ideas for a Red Carpet Event
Wouldn't you like to dress up like a celebrity and walk on a red carpet? Why not host such an event for your greatest friends? They'll love receiving the star treatment.

By Denise Harrison

5 Technology Devices Used for Event Planning
The era of day planners and paper trails are over when it comes to planning events. Now, you need a full electronic arsenal to get the job done.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Plan a Masquerade Ball
If you're looking to have a party with a unique spin, host a masquerade ball. Your guests can mingle incognito and everyone can have fun guessing who's who.

By Sara Elliott

10 Great Golf Event Ideas
Organizing a golf tournament can be a daunting task. Here are 10 ideas for making your event stand out from the crowd.

By Alison Cooper

How to Host a Speed Dating Event
If the dating scene in your town has you and your single friends longing for the days of arranged marriages, it may be time to consider hosting a speed dating event. We'll tell you how.

By Beth Brindle

5 Fun Wine Event Ideas
As the foodie movement grows, more people are centering social occasions around the fermented-grape beverage. Hosting your own wine event can be a unique way to bring friends together.

By Julia Layton

10 Tips for Musical Event Planning
When you're looking for an event that's a real crowd-pleaser, it's tough to go wrong with music. It spans cultures, ages and tastes, and you've got a lot of options in terms of event size, style and budget. Where do you start?

By Julia Layton

How to Host a Christmas Light Contest
Every December, your house is transformed into an electrical spectacular of lights. Why not get the whole neighborhood involved in the spirit of the holidays with a Christmas light contest?

By Jill Jaracz

5 Fun Seasonal Event Ideas
No matter the season or the time of year, there's always an excuse to host a great party. We'll give you some great ideas for anything Mother Nature can throw at you.

By Sara Elliott

5 Ways to Use Social Media for Event Planning
If you're planning an event, then it's a must that you use social media to promote it. Not only will you reach a larger audience, you'll increase your chance of a truly successful event.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Plan a 5K Race Event
There's a lot that goes into planning a 5K race, and you don't want to miss a step. Read on to find out what you need to do to be successful.

By Emilie Sennebogen

How to Plan a Baptism
Baptisms are long-honored traditions to welcome your child into the church. But they don't have to be difficult to plan.

By Sara Elliott

10 Tips for Being a Good Toastmaster
Being a toastmaster is a big honor, and you want to do the toasted proud. We'll give you 10 tips to keep your toast classy and memorable.

By Emilie Sennebogen

10 Money-making Ideas for Events
If you'd like to raise money for a worthy cause, but don't want to do the same old tired event as everyone else, we've got you covered.

By Sara Elliott

5 Tips for Small Business Event Planning
Your business isn't party planning but you need to plan a party for your small business? We'll tell you how in five steps.

By Terri Briseno

Basic Event Planning Checklist
Where and when do you start planning a party? Our handy-dandy checklist breaks it all down in simple steps to make the party-planning process a snap.

By Alison Cooper

5 Affordable Entertainment Ideas for Events
You don't have to max out your credit card in order to have a good time! These affordable entertainment ideas will have guests talking long after an event is over.

By Natalie Kilgore

How to Plan a Housewarming Party
You've just moved in and finished unpacking. What's next? A housewarming party, of course!

By Bambi Turner