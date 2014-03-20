Planning events can be a great way to meet your neighbors and see family and friends more often. Get ideas and tips for event planning.
Spice up a slow bar night or create a great fundraiser for your organization with a trivia night. We'll show you all a host needs toknow.
There's a reason they call it "March Madness." Basketball tournaments can be super-exciting, but it takes a lot of nerve to orchestrate one from the planning stages and see it to completion.
By Jill Jaracz
Auctions are standard fare for fundraising events, but if you want to spice it up a bit, hold a Chinese auction. It's a unique and exciting way to bring in the cash.
Whether you're looking to score some bucks, fill some time or clear the clutter, you may find a yard sale is the perfect way to spend a Saturday at home -- as long as you do it right.
By Julia Layton
A green event means more than recycling waste and serving organic food. You can expand your efforts into every area of your program with these tips.
Excuse the puns, as we take you through five "purr-fect" ways to "paw-ty" with your favorite furry friends.
Thinking of hosting a madrigal dinner this holiday season? We'll tell you everything it takes to plan one.
Wouldn't you like to dress up like a celebrity and walk on a red carpet? Why not host such an event for your greatest friends? They'll love receiving the star treatment.
The era of day planners and paper trails are over when it comes to planning events. Now, you need a full electronic arsenal to get the job done.
If you're looking to have a party with a unique spin, host a masquerade ball. Your guests can mingle incognito and everyone can have fun guessing who's who.
By Sara Elliott
Organizing a golf tournament can be a daunting task. Here are 10 ideas for making your event stand out from the crowd.
If the dating scene in your town has you and your single friends longing for the days of arranged marriages, it may be time to consider hosting a speed dating event. We'll tell you how.
By Beth Brindle
As the foodie movement grows, more people are centering social occasions around the fermented-grape beverage. Hosting your own wine event can be a unique way to bring friends together.
By Julia Layton
When you're looking for an event that's a real crowd-pleaser, it's tough to go wrong with music. It spans cultures, ages and tastes, and you've got a lot of options in terms of event size, style and budget. Where do you start?
By Julia Layton
Every December, your house is transformed into an electrical spectacular of lights. Why not get the whole neighborhood involved in the spirit of the holidays with a Christmas light contest?
By Jill Jaracz
No matter the season or the time of year, there's always an excuse to host a great party. We'll give you some great ideas for anything Mother Nature can throw at you.
By Sara Elliott
If you're planning an event, then it's a must that you use social media to promote it. Not only will you reach a larger audience, you'll increase your chance of a truly successful event.
There's a lot that goes into planning a 5K race, and you don't want to miss a step. Read on to find out what you need to do to be successful.
Baptisms are long-honored traditions to welcome your child into the church. But they don't have to be difficult to plan.
By Sara Elliott
Being a toastmaster is a big honor, and you want to do the toasted proud. We'll give you 10 tips to keep your toast classy and memorable.
If you'd like to raise money for a worthy cause, but don't want to do the same old tired event as everyone else, we've got you covered.
By Sara Elliott
Your business isn't party planning but you need to plan a party for your small business? We'll tell you how in five steps.
Where and when do you start planning a party? Our handy-dandy checklist breaks it all down in simple steps to make the party-planning process a snap.
You don't have to max out your credit card in order to have a good time! These affordable entertainment ideas will have guests talking long after an event is over.
You've just moved in and finished unpacking. What's next? A housewarming party, of course!
By Bambi Turner