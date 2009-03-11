5 Themed Kids' Birthday Parties on a Budget

" " Plenty of birthday party themes fit nicely into a modest budget, and the birthday boy or girl will be none the wiser. Comstock/ Thinkstock

If you're throwing a kid's birthday party on a shoestring budget, you don't want the festivities to look like you scrimped and pinched. Sure, you can't host a full-blown birthday carnival that will leave young guests gasping from sheer excitement, but that doesn't mean the celebration has to suffer. Plenty of birthday party themes can fit nicely into a modest budget, and the birthday boy or girl will be none the wiser.

The first trick to downsizing party expenses is to go generic. Unless you stumble upon a sale, birthday dÃ©cor emblazoned with popular cartoon characters, pop stars and movie icons will cost more. Instead, think of how you can fit a branded theme (such as Hannah Montana) into a general one (rock star party).

Next up, go DIY with dessert. Baking your own cake or cupcakes will take a little more time, but you can save big. And finally, instead of hiring a birthday entertainer, enlist any friends with interesting talents or prepare your own games and activities to match the party theme.

Take a cue from the following five birthday party themes and get creative. A fun, thoughtfully planned party will mean far more to the guest of honor than the amount of cash you spend on it.