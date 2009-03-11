5 Fun Party Ideas for All Ages

" " Throwing a birthday bash doesn't have to be a headache. David Sacks/ Thinkstock

Sometimes, the stress of planning the perfect birthday party can take all of the fun out of the special day. First, you have to nail down the party logistics of when and where to host the shindig. Then, there's the guest list and the all-important party theme. And finally, once folks arrive, you have to keep them entertained between cake and presents.

But throwing a birthday bash doesn't have to be a headache. TLC and HowStuffWorks.com have teamed up to help you fill up that birthday party schedule with cool activities that kids of all ages can enjoy. Whether you're envisioning a summer beach blowout or a holiday season hoedown, you can tailor these activities to any type of birthday party.

All you need is a dash of creativity to convert a ho-hum relay race into a cowboy ride-off, a scavenger hunt into an underwater quest for lost treasure or whatever else fits the imaginative theme you choose.