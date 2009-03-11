5 Cool Ideas for Kids' Party Invitations

" " Put some creativity and effort into the invitations, and kids will be begging to attend. iStockphoto/Thinkstock

When you're a kid, receiving an invitation to a birthday party is about as thrilling as getting a letter from the President of the United States. Moreover, a cool invitation for a child's birthday party can be as important to the shindig's success as the cake. By putting a little extra thought and creativity into the calling cards, kids will beg their parents to let them attend.

Enlisting the birthday kid to help make invitations is another fun way to get him or her involved in the party-planning process and energized for the special celebration. To start, tailor the invite to the party theme. Once you've got that nailed down, one of these five suggestions for the perfect invitation design will have young guests marking off the days until the birthday throwdown.