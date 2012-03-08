10 Food Drive Event Ideas

A successful food drive is compelling. It gets people involved and excited. It makes them want to participate and contribute. You don't have to be a marketing wizard to conduct a food drive, but you'll have a more successful event if you adopt a theme.

Themes sound hard, but they actually make event planning easier. If you know the theme is "fall bounty," you're halfway to knowing what colors and images will work on posters, banners and other marketing materials. You'll have an intuitive grasp of how things should look. Contributors will be able to relate more quickly to what you're doing, too. They'll understand your purpose and put it in a context that's easy to remember.

Make each day of your food drive different with wish lists and themes. This will help ensure you'll get a variety of useful foods. Here are some examples: