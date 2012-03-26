10 Ideas for a Red Carpet Event

Many of us watch red carpet events from afar, curled up on our couches in comfy sweats or PJs, snacking on Doritos and jalapeno cheese dip. But, hey! Get up, dust off the crumbs, and this time, create your own red carpet-themed gala.
You can host a red carpet event in honor of a movie-lover's birthday, as an Oscar night viewing party, to screen an old movie -- or for no reason at all other than the chance to dress up like stars. Here are 10 tips for treating your friends to an experience they'll never forget.
