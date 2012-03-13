5 Affordable Entertainment Ideas for Events

" " You don't have to spend to fortune to keep your guests entertained. Michael Blann/Lifesize/ Getty Images

You're trying to plan the ultimate party, but sadly, the entertainment portion of your budget won't cover the price of the hair-raising rock n' roll band you hoped to hire. To keep from overspending, you decide to use an MP3 player that will play rock music over loud speakers instead.

To anyone on a budget, this scenario might sound familiar. Providing guests with the right kind of entertainment is an integral part of any event, but how can you afford the perfect act without breaking the bank?

Advertisement

While everyone wants their event to be a success, you don't have to max out your credit card in order to have a good time. There are plenty of ways to save money without blowing your entire budget on the entertainment; just be creative with how you spend your money. Whether you're planning a charity ball or a backyard barbecue, here are five affordable entertainment ideas that will ensure that everyone enjoys themselves without you having to take out a second mortgage.

Click over to the next page to lean how to keep people singing and save money at the same time.