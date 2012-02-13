How to Host a Murder Mystery Party

Your guests arrive to your party to find out some alarming news: A "murder" has been committed. Instead of dialing 911 or running from the premises screaming, they try to figure out who committed the "crime." Was it Nancy, who's wearing a blond wig and false eyelashes? Was it her date Joe, who's scratching his fake mustache and a walking with a cane? So many questions. And it's all up to you and your friends-in-costumes to solve the mystery ... while munching on finger foods and drinking delicious beverages.
Welcome to a murder mystery party, an interactive party game in which someone is killed and everyone else has to figure out who did it. There are many ways this kind of party can play out. Guests may arrive costumed and in character, or not. Sometimes the game involves playing cards over dinner; sometimes it involves scripts and hired actors; sometimes the whole thing is almost completely improvised. Your party can last an hour or two, or it can last an entire weekend. As host, you can participate and have someone else direct, or you can be the director. It all depends on the crowd you've invited, and the kind of party you'd like to have.
