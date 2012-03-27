5 Pet Event Ideas

" " If a joint b-day party for your pet dog and cat doesn't strike your fancy -- or theirs -- check out these other pet event ideas. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Looking for the "purr-fect" way to celebrate your favorite pet? By hosting a pet event, you can not only socialize with friends and family, but also show off your favorite canine or feline companions.

The variety of pet events you can host is endless. For example, you can plan a casual outdoor get together, or pull out all the stops to host an extravagant shindig full of "paw-zazz." What's more, besides making it an occasion to hang out with other pets and their humans, you can turn your party into a fundraising event to benefit an animal welfare organization.

Advertisement

Explore our list of fun ideas, starting on the next page.