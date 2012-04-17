How to Host a Trivia Night

" " This fan of MTV's Total Request Live had to get his head shaved after losing a trivia contest. While the audience certainly dug it, you don't have to be that extreme with your trivia night! Evan Agostini/ Getty Images

On Wednesday nights in Fayetteville, N.C., groups of people gather at The Kickin' Chicken for Team Trivia -- a chance to hang out with friends, showcase knowledge of random facts, win some Chicken Bucks and even vie for an opportunity to go to the regional tournament in Raleigh. Pretty good entertainment for Hump Day!

Whether in London or Lexington, Sydney or San Francisco, it's easy to find trivia nights (also known as quiz nights) at local bars and restaurants. These events are fun, popular and great for business.

Why's that? Trivia night is more than just spending money on food and drinks. There's the game aspect, which can draw a crowd on an otherwise slow night. And trivia night is a great way to create groups of regulars who will make it a recurring event on their social calendars. No one wants to let down their fellow team members so they're more likely to come back than they would for an individual competition.

If a trivia night is just what your place needs, use these four questions to start making it happen.

Who: Who'll be the M.C. and where will you find contestants?

What: What format of trivia should you use?

When: What night is the best? Choose one that you can make a standing date.

How: Should you plan it yourself or use one of the many companies that can create the event for a price?

You can also host a trivia night at a hall or large room as a fundraiser for your organization. Either way, it's good to think about what kinds of themes you can use. Read on for some ideas.