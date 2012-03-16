10 Money-making Ideas for Events

Coming up with ideas to make money for your favorite charity or other cause can be tough. You may have already hit the highlights with a cake (or cupcake) sale, raffle and car wash. Now what do you do? People can get tired of the same old thing, even if it is for a good cause. In tough times, people may have less to give, too, so money-making ideas with the best potential tend to offer something special by way of surprises or other entertainment value. Let's explore 10 event ideas that haven't been done to death. If your creative cupboard is bare, they may inspire you to host the best event ever.
