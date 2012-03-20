5 Fun Wine Event Ideas

" " Wine is more than just a beverage; in the right situation, it's a great way to bring friends together and even learn a thing or two. iStockphoto.com /Materio

It can, on the upside, be robust, round or balanced. On the downside, it can be tanky, cloying or flat. "Rim" can reveal age. A "fleshy body" can be a good thing.

The world of wine is rich and deep. For many, it's more than a drink; it's a pastime, with a language, culture and dedicated following all its own. For many more, it's exactly a drink -- a delicious drink with the added bonus of a buzz. It's fun at dinner parties, a nice end to a long day and the perfect accompaniment for fruit and cheese and crusty bread like you're sitting at a café in Paris.

Or maybe it's just delicious. Point is, wine can be recreational in and of itself, and as the foodie movement grows, more and more people are centering social occasions around the fermented-grape beverage. Hosting your own wine event can be a unique way to bring friends together for an experience that can be not just fun, but downright edifying.

Here, five ways to use wine for an organized good time. Tastings are just the beginning -- a perfect beginning, in fact.