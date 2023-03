Digital media and the Internet have made decorating for special events a lot easier than it used to be. From creating banners to designing invitations, you can find the art and lots of ideas for much of what you'll need on hundreds of party, card and photo handling sites across the Web. Heck, you can even print your own goodie bags and wrapping paper. Sure, you'll have to invest in a decent printer, ink and specialty paper, but it beats having to pay the price for professional printing services -- not to mention the delays.

Putting together a professional looking photo slideshow doesn't require a tech guru anymore, either. The guru is you. Photo sharing sites let you upload and edit photos, add music and even add animation to your event slideshows. Once you have a presentation the way you want it, burn it to a DVD. Imagine the possibilities.