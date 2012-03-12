5 Fun Event Ideas You've Never Thought Of

" " Sure, appetizers and beverages are a must. But what can you do to make your party really stand out? Maren Caruso/Taxi/ Getty Images

You've been to those parties. You know -- the ones where you're greeted at the door, handed a cocktail and then ushered into a room full of unfamiliar people. You make awkward small talk, recall that you can't shake hands with a martini in one hand and hors d'oeuvres in the other, and pretty much forget peoples' names from one introduction to the next. You and everyone else exhale a sigh of relief at the ring of the dinner bell.

Well, now you're the one hosting the party. Throw a boring event where everyone prefers they were on their own couches dressed in sweats, snacking on chips and watching sitcom reruns? Not you! You're going to hold an event so memorable your guests will be talking about it for months.

Advertisement

On the following pages are five event ideas that will so delight your guests they'll be dying to come to your next party.