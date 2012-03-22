10 Great Golf Event Ideas

" " Organizing a golf tournament can be about as challenging as the back nine on a bad day, especially if you want to make yours stand out from the rest. Photodisc/ Getty Images

Golf tournaments, whether they're used for business purposes or as charity events, have exploded in popularity over the past few years. Most serious golfers could attend a tournament every weekend (and some do), so creating a unique event can be a daunting task. How do you make yours stand out from the crowd?

The venue is probably the most important decision in the planning process, but format is crucial, too. The fundraising opportunities at a golf tournament don't begin and end with the entry fee -- there are plenty of chances over the course of the day to make money for your cause. So you need to make the most of your format.

Consider your target players when you're thinking about format -- you don't want to bore them, but if you do wander too far out of the box, you could end up causing confusion. The best way to go is to pick a familiar format -- scramble, best ball and alternate shot are popular choices -- and then throw in a few add-on contests to keep things interesting (and to keep the donations flowing). The little extras (and a great after-tournament banquet) are the way you'll set your tournament apart from the pack.