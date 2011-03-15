House or Honeymoon? Why Some Couples Ditch the Getaway

Anyone who's gotten hitched recently knows how expensive a wedding can be. Adding the cost of a honeymoon is sometimes just too much. If your budget is straining under the weight of flowers, catering, the dress and venue rentals, your primary concern is probably finding cash to tip the DJ, not to fund an exotic getaway.

Even if you can easily float both the wedding and the honeymoon, there are still plenty of reasons to save your money. After all, a honeymoon is only temporary, and in this uncertain economy, those funds could be invested in other ways. Everyone has a financial to-do list, and newly married couples are no exception. Instead of a six-night tropical vacation, you could fix all those lingering car problems (or make a sizable down payment on a new vehicle), pay off a good chunk of your college loans or even start a nest egg for emergency situations and unexpected expenses -- trust us, you'll have both. If you're starting a family right away or already have little ones, that money can be funneled into a college fund.

Paying for your child's education might not be a concern in this decade, so think about other ways you can use the money. Whether you're financially savvy or you hire a financial adviser, you can look into stocks, gold or bonds. If you have dreams of starting a business, you might be surprised how far that vacation money takes you.

But the most practical reason we can think of to skip the honeymoon is using the resources to make a down payment on a house. Every married couple dreams of owning their own home, and in the current buyers' market, those vacation dollars can see you through a lot more than an ocean-view room.

TLC Tip Many budget-conscious newlyweds who'd like to have a honeymoon but are unable or unwilling to drop the cash for extended vacations are opting for minimoons, which are shorter vacations at closer destinations. Minimoons can be much cheaper than honeymoons, but they still allow the couple time to make memories (and anything else they want).