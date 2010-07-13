5 Time-honored Traditions for the Bride and Her Mother

Perhaps the most sentimental tradition is for the bride to wear her mother's wedding gown -- with updates and alterations, of course. But if the bride is selecting her own dress, she usually brings her mother along to say "yes" to it. After all, you can always count on Mom for an honest opinion. In fact, visit any bridal salon today and you'll not only find mothers, but also grandmothers, several bridesmaids and sometimes even a father and grandfather on hand to give the bride a thumbs up (or down) to a gown.

If wearing Mom's dress doesn't work, perhaps wearing her veil will. Today, a veil may range from a mantilla, which shrouds the bride, to a simple and sweet flower tucked into a chignon. Incorporating part or all of a mother's veil or headpiece into yours creates a special bond between mother and daughter. And that bond will come in handy when the planning process becomes more stressful.

Advertisement