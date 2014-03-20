For the Groom
The responsibilities for today's groom can go well beyond the ring and the tuxedo. Learn some tips for the modern groom.
Every mother of the bride is naturally beautiful, but everyone can use a makeover every now and again. Your upcoming wedding is a prime opportunity for such a style overhaul!
By Alia Hoyt
Your friend asked you to be a bridesmaid, but you feel more like a bridesmatron. Should women of a certain age take a pass on this wedding custom?
By Jill Jaracz
As you decide who will participate in your wedding, you may wonder, "Is there an age requirement to be a bridesmaid?" The answer is kinda/sorta.
Are brides programmed to dislike the MOG? Sometimes it seems that way. You've been pitted against each other in movies, and you've had a real face-off in the bridal salon. But it's not over for the two of you -- you're in this for life!
By Echo Surina
According to wedding lore, the mother of the groom just has to show up, wear beige and be silent. You can build a better relationship with your future mother-in-law by getting her involved with the wedding -- here's how!
His devotion to Mama is just one clue you've found a good, sensitive man. Sometimes, though, the apron strings can be tied a little too tightly. You're the No. 1 woman in his life now, so here's how to break old habits -- gently.
By Alia Hoyt
You asked her to be your maid of honor because she's your best friend -- but you also assumed she'd do a good job. When passive-aggressive e-mails and snide remarks about the shower aren't working, here's how to cope with a dud MOH.
By Alia Hoyt
You wouldn't dream of asking anyone else to be your maid of honor, but you (secretly) wish that she didn't live three time zones away. Can you work the bride/maid of honor relationship if your best girl is a phone call and a flight away?
It's a privilege to be someone's maid of honor, right? But what if you barely know the bride -- or don't really like her? What excuses will get you out of being the bride's right-hand woman, and when do you just have to accept the position?
She's the one taking your teary phone calls and straightening your train during the ceremony. And planning your bachelorette party and entertaining your grandma at showers. What Superwoman do you choose for the role of maid of honor?
By Alia Hoyt
Not just any guy will drop $150 on a tux and escort your fiancée's painfully awkward cousin down the aisle. You need a few good men to stand at your side as you exchange vows. Here's how to pick 'em.
If you're a mother, one of the happiest days of your life is seeing your daughter get married. But to make the before, during and after perfect, it takes a lot of planning, and the mother of the bridge typically shoulders a wide range of responsibilities.
Deciding to get married is the easy part. Planning the wedding is the hard part. Thank goodness for the help of your trusty mom. How will she be involved in the process?
Weddings are hard work, and it falls to the maid of honor to help handle some important details. She's the go-to person for the bride when it comes to guidance, a fresh perspective and, well, some of the heavy lifting.
By Sara Elliott