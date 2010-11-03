How -- and Why -- to Build Your Wedding Registry Online

It might make registering for gifts easier, but some brides are still a little leery about setting up their registry online. After all, it's one thing to order books, DVDs or even televisions on the Web, but it's another to pick out dishware, right? Well, not really.

Many couples go to retail stores to set up their registry and add a few items they want to see up close (china) or feel (towels), but then do the rest of their shopping from home. Online registries eliminate the chaos and clutter of physically registering for all your gifts, and they often offer a much better selection than what you'd find in a brick-and-mortar store. So, if you want to add a set of dishes to your registry, for example, you can go to the store and make do with whatever is in stock, or you could browse the entire selection online. Plus, many outlets carry a much wider variety of products online than they do in-store, so there's a good chance that hand-painted earthenware dining set you fell in love with while e-shopping won't even be available inside the store's physical location. Plus, it's easy to add, delete and modify your prospective gifts, so if you find a dinnerware collection later that you like more than those hand-painted plates, you can easily swap them out.

Building your registry online is also incredibly easy. You can register room by room (all the kitchenware in one section, bathroom products in another) or you can organize your selections by product type -- cookery, electronics, furniture and so on. You can also better utilize your time by registering online. Look up exactly what you want by specific keywords and search terms, such as "silk sheets" and "red mixer," instead of wasting half a day wading through countless aisles of stuff.