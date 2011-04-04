" " Not every wedding gift is as pretty as the package. See more wedding registry pictures. Stockbyte/ Thinkstock

After spending countless hours running around department stores with your fiancé, aiming the scan gun at everything from crystal vases to mixing bowls, it's likely that some of your guests won't even take a peek at your wedding gift registry. Instead of receiving a set of flatware, one of your guests might send you a faux ivory resin vase that you didn't register for … and that looks a lot like the one you saw in the gift-giver's living room the last time you visited her house.

Of course, guests have the option to buy the bride and groom a present that isn't on their registry, but off-registry gifting can get sticky -- especially if a person doesn't know the couple very well. A gift certificate to a chi-chi steakhouse might seem like a great gift, but what if the bride is a vegetarian? And imagine how puzzled a city-dwelling couple would be to receive a leaf blower if they don't have yard!

Advertisement

Sometimes guests just don't do their homework when it comes to picking the perfect wedding present. More often than not, there isn't much you can do about a terrible wedding gift, especially if a return sticker or receipt is nowhere in sight. Trust us, you're not alone; most brides have a horror story to share. Here are 10 outrageous gifts brides can't believe they received.