What are the mother of the bride's responsibilities?

Pulling off the wedding ceremony smoothly takes practice. As the mother of the bride, you play a role in the flow of the wedding and should participate in the rehearsal and the dinner that typically follows. You may even be asked to help plan the dinner.

On the big day, you'll be one of the people your daughter turns to when she needs help getting ready. Some attendants may call on you for assistance, too. Before the backstage phase begins, you may want to get yourself dressed and coiffed with plenty of time to spare so you'll be available to help when necessary.

Unless you walk your daughter down the aisle, you'll be the last person seated for the ceremony. Your entry signals that the wedding is about to begin. After the recessional, you'll probably be making the first move, too. You'll exit right behind the bridal party, and the rest of the guests will follow your lead.