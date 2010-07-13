What are the mother of the bride's responsibilities?

Your daughter has just announced that she's getting married. Congratulations! There's a wedding in your future. The day your daughter weds a good man and begins here married life brings a tear to many a mom's eye.
As excited as you may be to start making all the arrangements, there are at least two important things to keep in mind:
- It's your daughter's wedding, not yours. She'll have ideas and plans of her own.
- You want to enjoy the party, too. If you take over the planning, you won't have time to do that.
Nevertheless, there are some responsibilities that the mother of the bride customarily shoulders for the wedding. They start with planning and continue through the wedding reception.
