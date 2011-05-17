5 Tips for Getting Your Guy's Mom Involved With the Wedding

During all of the pre-wedding hoopla, the mother of the groom can feel left out of the fun. Traditionally, she doesn't have many responsibilities on the big day, but you don't have to make her feel like she has to wear beige and be silent!
After your man pops the question, invite his mother to lunch with you and your mom, and share in the excitement of your upcoming nuptials. Include her in various events during wedding planning, and ask her to attend every bridal shower -- even the bachelorette party, if you dare! Your engagement is the perfect time to encourage a loving and positive relationship with your man's mother, so use this time wisely to get in your future mother-in-law's good graces.
There are several ways you can honor the groom's mother in the months leading up to your wedding. Here are five tried and true tips for getting your guy's mom involved with the wedding.