5 Tips for Getting Your Guy's Mom Involved With the Wedding

Usually, the mother of the bride assists her daughter with most of the wedding planning, but there are no rules when it comes to who can help you choose your wedding gown or the perfect invitation suite. When you invite your maid of honor and mother along on these momentous occasions, ask the groom's mother to join you. Use this time to discuss the style of dress your mother and the groom's mother plan to wear so there are no surprises on the big day.

Certain details of wedding planning can be laborious and time-intensive, so an extra pair of hands and eyes is helpful when tackling a difficult task on your to-do list. If you find yourself pulling your hair out due to stress, lean on the groom's mother for a little support! The sight of a large stack of unfinished wedding invitations and an unopened book of stamps would give even the most level-headed bride an anxiety attack. If you're feeling overwhelmed about a project, invite your mother, the groom's mother and your bridesmaids over to help you get the job done. Be sure to provide everyone with a lot of pizza and Merlot!

Organizing the seating chart is another wedding project that can be a major headache for the bride and her mother. Not sure if your groom's stuffy great aunt should sit at the same table with her free-spirited nieces and nephews? Call on your guy's mother for her thoughts; she's likely to lend you some valuable advice.