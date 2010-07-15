A Groom's Ultimate Guide to Choosing Groomsmen

At the altar, you need a few good men.
At the altar, you need a few good men.
Buccina Studios/Getty Images

Your wedding day is undoubtedly one of the most important days of your life. There are so many things to be done to prepare for it, but the more significant decisions you'll make involve the people who will be a part of your wedding.

Choosing your groomsmen can be an overwhelming task, but with the right advice and mindset, you will have the most special people standing beside you as you say "I do."

Advertisement

Contents
  1. Numbers Do Matter
  2. The Best Man
  3. Selecting Your Groomsmen

Numbers Do Matter

While the actual number of groomsmen you have isn't important, you should consider how many bridesmaids your fiancée will have. Your wedding party doesn't need to be perfectly symmetrical, but try to keep the ratio as even as possible since you'll need enough guys to walk the gals down the aisle. If you end up with fewer groomsmen, think how happy the guys will be to escort two ladies!

Keep in mind that your groomsmen will also double as ushers. A good rule of thumb is to have one usher for every 50 guests. Because of this, bigger weddings call for bigger wedding parties, and vice versa. The key is to keep things proportional.

Advertisement

The Best Man

Your father makes a trustworthy best man. But he might not be the life of the bachelor party.
Your father makes a trustworthy best man. But he might not be the life of the bachelor party.
Jamie Grill/Getty Images

This position holds the most prestige -- and the most responsibility. Not only will your best man plan your bachelor party, he'll also keep the groomsmen in line and on time, hold onto your bride's wedding band, and give a toast at the reception.

Most grooms select a family member for this job, but you can also tap a close friend for the privilege. Besides choosing someone you care about and have a history with, the important thing is to make sure your best man is someone you trust. After all, you don't want him forgetting the ring or showing up late to the ceremony!

Advertisement

Selecting Your Groomsmen

You've got your best man, but the guys who are "next in line" are just as important! Unless you have serious family issues, always include your brothers and your fiancée's brothers -- friends come and go, but family is forever.

Other criteria? Pick men who are active participants in your life as a couple, and choose those who know you well and who you can still see yourself being friends with later in life. Think about childhood friends that you're still in close contact with.

Advertisement

Also, keep in mind that being in a wedding can be expensive, and some of your friends might not be able to foot the bill. If that's the case, would you be willing to pick up the expenses for them?

If you're having a hard time choosing your guys, start out by making a list of potential candidates and go from there. With enough thought and planning, you'll be confident that you have your best buds standing next to you on your wedding day!

Advertisement

Lots More Information

Related Articles

  • The Knot. "Groomsmen: How to Choose." (June 27, 2010).http://wedding.theknot.com/wedding-planning/bridal-party/articles/how-to-choose-your-groomsmen.aspx?MsdVisit=1
  • Your Wedding 101. "Choosing your Groomsmen." (June 27, 2010).http://www.yourwedding101.com/wedding-party/choosing-groomsmen.aspx
  • Egala.com. "Choosing your Groomsmen." (June 27, 2010).http://www.elegala.com/go/guys_grooms/article/choosing_your_groomsmen/
  • Groomgroove.com. "Picking the Best Man and Groomsmen." (June 28, 2010).http://www.groomgroove.com/groomville/choosing_groomsmen.php
  • Bwedd.com. "Choosing the Wedding Party." July 29, 2002. (June 28, 2010).http://www.bwedd.com/cebride/cebnewsletter_46.asp
Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...